Forecast for the Vacuum Insulation Market from 2023 to 2032 – Exploring Market Size, Drivers, Trends, and Competitors

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, December 14, 2023

The vacuum coating market is covered comprehensively in The Business Research Company’s “Vacuum Insulation Global Market Report 2023,” providing insights into every aspect. According to TBRC’s market forecast, the vacuum insulation market size is anticipated to achieve $12.33 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 7.4%.

The expansion in the vacuum insulation market results from heightened usage in cooling and freezing applications. Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to dominate the vacuum insulation market share. Key players in the vacuum insulation market include BASF SE, M&I Materials Limited, Morgan Advanced Materials (U.K.), Evonik Industries AG (Germany), LG Hausys (South Korea), Panasonic Corporation (Japan).

Vacuum Insulation Market Segments

• By Type: Flat Panel, Special Shape Panel

• By Raw Material: Plastics, Metals

• By Core Material: Silica, Fiberglass, Other Core Materials

• By End-User Industry: Construction, Cooling and Freezing Devices, Logistics, Other End-User Industries

• By Geography: The global vacuum insulation market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Vacuum insulation is an insulation solution designed to offer superior insulation performance compared to traditional materials. It is utilized for transporting heat-sensitive products in extreme conditions and high temperatures. This flat element comprises an open porous core material that can withstand external loads from atmospheric pressure and features a gas-tight envelope to preserve the necessary vacuum quality.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Characteristics

3. Vacuum Insulation Market Trends And Strategies

4. Vacuum Insulation Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Vacuum Insulation Market Size And Growth

……

27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

