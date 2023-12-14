Wireless POS Terminal Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2023-2032

Wireless POS Terminal Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

The Business Research Company's Wireless POS Terminal Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

LANDON, GREATER LANDON, UK, December 14, 2023

The wireless pos terminal market is thoroughly covered in The Business Research Company’s “Wireless POS Terminal Global Market Report 2023.” According to TBRC’s market forecast, the wireless pos terminal market size is anticipated to attain $18.3 billion in 2027, reflecting a CAGR of 11.8%.

The wireless pos terminal market is witnessing growth attributed to the rise in e-commerce transactions. North America is anticipated to dominate the wireless pos terminal market share. Key players in the wireless pos terminal market include Elavon Inc., VeriFone Inc., Fiserv Inc., PAX Global Technology Limited, NCR Corporation, iVeri Payment Technologies (Pty) Ltd., and Cegid SA.

Wireless POS Terminal Market Segments

• By Type: Portable Countertop and PIN Pad, mPOS, Smart POS, Mini POS, Smart Mobile Dongle

• By Component: Hardware, Software, Services

• By Technology: NFC Terminal, Non-NFC Terminal

• By Application: Restaurants, Hospitality, Healthcare, Retail, Warehouse or Distribution, Other Applications

• By Geography: The global wireless pos terminal market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

A wireless POS terminal refers to functions similarly to a wired terminal but with the extra flexibility of accepting payments in non-traditional settings. A point-of-sale (POS) terminal is a piece of hardware used in retail establishments to handle card payments. Hardware includes inbuilt software for reading magnetic strips on credit and debit cards. The wireless POS terminals are used for processing card payments at retail locations.

