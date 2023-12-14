Hepatitis B Virus (HBV) Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2024-2033

Hepatitis B Virus (HBV) Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, December 14, 2023

The Business Research Company’s “Hepatitis B Virus (HBV) Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the hepatitis b virus (hbv) market size is predicted to reach $9.71 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.7%.

The growth in the hepatitis b virus (hbv) market is due to the high prevalence of hepatitis B infection. North America region is expected to hold the largest hepatitis b virus (hbv) market share. Major players in the hepatitis b virus (hbv) market include Pfizer Inc., Johnson & Johnson Services Inc., F. Hoffmon La Roche Ltd., Merck & Co. Inc., AbbVie Inc.

Hepatitis B Virus (HBV) Market Segments

• By Type: Acute, Chronic

• By Treatment: Immune Modulator Drugs, Antiviral Drugs, Vaccine, Surgery

• By Age Group: Pediatrics, Adults, Seniors

• By End User: Medical Providers, Patients, Healthcare Payers

• By Geography: The global hepatitis b virus (hbv) market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Hepatitis B virus (HBV) is a viral infection targeting the liver, transmitted via exposure to contaminated blood or bodily fluids or vertical transmission from mother to child during childbirth. Treatment involves antiviral medications to suppress viral replication, with vaccination being a crucial preventive measure.

The main types of hepatitis B virus (HBV) are acute and chronic. Acute hepatitis B refers to a short-term infection caused by the hepatitis B virus that occurs within the first six months of exposure to the virus and the medications aim to clear the virus from the body and prevent chronic infection. They are treated with immune modulator drugs, antiviral drugs, vaccines, and surgery for different age groups, such as pediatrics, adults, and seniors, by medical providers, patients, and healthcare payers.

