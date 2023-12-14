Global Focal Segmental Glomerulosclerosis Drugs Market Forecast 2024-2033 – Market Size, Drivers, Trends And Competitors

Focal Segmental Glomerulosclerosis Drugs Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

The Business Research Company’s “Focal Segmental Glomerulosclerosis Drugs Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the template market size is predicted to reach $22.41 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.2%.

The growth in the template market is due to the rising prevalence of kidney infections. North America region is expected to hold the largest template market share. Major players in the template market include Pfizer Inc., Johnson and Johnson Ltd., F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Bayer AG, Novartis AG.

Focal Segmental Glomerulosclerosis Drugs Market Segments

• By Type: Losmapimod, SHP-627, Sparsentan, TM-5484, Other Types

• By Treatment: Corticosteroids, Immunosuppressive Drugs, Angiotensin Converting Enzymes (ACE) Inhibitors, A.R. Blockers, Diuretics, Other Treatments

• By Route of Administration: Oral, Parenteral

• By End User: Hospitals, Homecare, Specialty Clinics, Other End Users

• By Geography: The global template market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Focal segmental glomerulosclerosis (FSGS) is a rare type of kidney disease that causes scarring in the kidneys' filters. Focal segmental glomerulosclerosis (FSGS) drugs refer to medications used to treat and manage the progression of the disease.

The main types of focal segmental glomerulosclerosis drugs are losmapimod, SHP-627, sparsentan, tm-5484, and others. Losmapimod is an investigational drug that belongs to a class of medications known as p38 mitogen-activated protein kinase (MAPK) inhibitors. The various treatments include corticosteroids, immunosuppressive drugs, ace inhibitors, A.R. blockers, diuretics, and others through various routes of administration that include oral and parenteral. These are used by various end-users such as hospitals, homecare, specialty clinics, and others.

