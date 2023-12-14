Global Forklift Battery Market Is Projected To Grow At A 6.8% Rate Through The Forecast Period

Forklift Battery Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company’s global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032

The Business Research Company’s global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2024 and forecasted to 2033” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON , UK, December 14, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The forklift battery market is extensively addressed in The Business Research Company's "Forklift Battery Global Market Report 2024, providing comprehensive coverage. According to TBRC's forecast, the forklift battery market size is projected to reach $33.45 billion by 2028, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.8%.

The expansion in the forklift battery market is attributed to the growth of the e-commerce industry. North America region is anticipated to possess the largest forklift battery market share. Key players in the forklift battery market comprise Tailift Co. Ltd., Crown Equipment Corporation, EnerSys, GS Yuasa Corporation, Exide Technologies, East Penn Manufacturing Co. Inc., Anhui Heli Industrial Vehicle Battery Co. Ltd., Lonking Holdings Limited, and Camel Group Co. Ltd.

Forklift Battery Market Segments

• By Type: Lithium-Ion Battery, Lead-Acid Battery, Nickel-Cadmium Battery, Other Types

• By Voltage: 24 Volt, 36 Volt, 48 Volt, 72 Volt, Other Voltages

• By Application: Warehouses, Manufacturing, Construction, Retail and Wholesale Stores, Other Applications

• By Geography: The global forklift battery market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Learn More On The Market By Requesting A Free Sample (Includes Graphs And Tables):

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample_request?id=12889&type=smp

A forklift battery is a type of deep-cycle battery that provides power to an electric forklift. It is a critical component of electric forklifts, providing the power needed to operate the vehicle and the counterweight required to maintain stability. Forklift batteries also balance the forklift and prevent it from tipping over.

Read More On The Global Forklift Battery Market Report At:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/forklift-battery-global-market-report

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Characteristics

3. Forklift Battery Market Trends And Strategies

4. Forklift Battery Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Forklift Battery Market Size And Growth

……

27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Battery Energy Storage System Global Market Report 2023

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/battery-energy-storage-system-global-market-report

Battery Separators Global Market Report 2023

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/battery-separators-global-market-report

Lithium Iron Phosphate Battery Global Market Report 2023

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/lithium-iron-phosphate-battery-global-market-report

About The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company has published over 3000+ detailed industry reports, spanning over 3000+ market segments and 60 geographies. The reports draw on 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders.

Global Market Model – Market Intelligence Database

The Global Market Model, The Business Research Company’s flagship product, is a market intelligence platform covering various macroeconomic indicators and metrics across 60 geographies and 27 industries. The Global Market Model covers multi-layered datasets that help its users assess supply-demand gaps.

Contact Information

The Business Research Company: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 8897263534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

Email: info@tbrc.info

Check out our:

LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

Twitter: https://twitter.com/tbrc_info

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TheBusinessResearchCompany

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ

Explore the Exciting Growth Potential of the Automotive Voice Recognition System Market