TXQ Sabers Announces Superneox as Its Elite Partner in the Neopixel Lightsaber Market

TXQ Sabers and Superneox Join Forces to Bring High-Quality, Affordable Lightsabers to Star Wars Enthusiasts Worldwide.

HONGKONG, CHINA, December 12, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TXQ Sabers, a rapidly growing lightsaber company based in China, is pleased to announce its partnership with Superneox as its elite partner. This collaboration signifies a significant milestone for TXQ Sabers as it continues to establish itself as a leading provider of high-quality, cost-effective lightsabers for Star Wars enthusiasts.

TXQ Sabers has quickly gained recognition in the lightsaber market for its innovative modular hilt designs and meticulous attention to detail. The company is proud to offer an impressive range of affordable neopixel sabers that cater to the needs of budget-conscious fans. From its establishment in 2018, TXQ Sabers has been revolutionizing the lightsaber industry by providing elegantly machined hilts packed with realistic features at remarkably low prices starting from $100. Even their entry-level models are designed to deliver a solid and smooth swinging experience, ensuring that every user feels the authenticity in their hands. The sabers feature polycarbonate blades available in a wide range of colors, allowing users to match them with their desired kyber crystal (saber core).

TXQ Sabers' extensive range includes models paying homage to iconic on-screen sabers wielded by beloved characters such as Anakin Skywalker, Darth Vader, Ronin, and more. Additionally, customers have the option to build their own personalized saber from TXQ's mix-and-match selection of emitters, grips, and pommels, enabling them to create a lightsaber that is uniquely their own.

The partnership with Superneox, TXQ Sabers' elite partner, marks a significant milestone for both companies. Superneox is a trusted retailer and repair partner specializing in neopixel lightsabers. They offer access to TXQ's full range of high-quality, budget-friendly neopixel lightsabers. Each TXQ model is meticulously hand-tested by the Superneox team to ensure it meets their rigorous standards before reaching customers. With TXQ's innovative engineering and Superneox's expertise in sabers, lightsaber enthusiasts worldwide can embark on their Jedi journey with confidence. This partnership has truly unlocked the neopixel magic for Star Wars fans on a budget.

TXQ Sabers upholds a set of core values that include affordability, quality, and a strong focus on customer satisfaction. "We are thrilled to collaborate with Superneox as our elite partner," expressed Ms. Tan, the founder of TXQ Sabers. "This partnership allows us to further expand our reach and provide exceptional value to lightsaber enthusiasts around the world. Together with Superneox, we are committed to delivering high-quality neopixel lightsabers that will captivate the hearts of aspiring Jedi."

About TXQ Sabers:

TXQ Sabers is a rapidly growing lightsaber company based in China. Since its establishment in 2018, the company has been dedicated to providing high-quality, cost-effective lightsabers for Star Wars enthusiasts. With their innovative modular hilt designs and attention to detail, TXQ Sabers has gained recognition as a leading provider of affordable neopixel lightsabers.

About Superneox:

Superneox is a trusted retailer and repair partner specializing in neopixel lightsabers. With a focus on quality and customer satisfaction, Superneox selects TXQ Sabers hot-selling, high-quality, affordable neopixel lightsabers.

Neopixel lightsaber ignition effect