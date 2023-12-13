Avere Beauty Now Offers Pain-Free Laser Hair Removal with MotusAZ+ at MedSpas in Pittsburgh and Export, PA

The med spa has added a new, pain-free laser hair removal treatment to its menu of services.

PITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, December 12, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Avere Beauty, a premier med spa serving Pittsburgh and surrounding communities, is proud to announce the arrival of MotusAZ+, the latest advancement in pain-free laser hair removal technology. This device provides a comfortable and effective solution for men and women seeking to achieve smooth, hair-free skin.

“We are thrilled to offer our clients the latest in laser hair removal technology with the MotusAZ+,” said Frank Udavcak, Business Director at Avere Beauty. “This innovative system delivers superior results with significantly reduced discomfort, making it the ideal choice for those who desire a pain-free hair removal experience.”

The MotusAZ+ Advantages:

Pain-Free Treatment: Unlike traditional laser hair removal methods, MotusAZ+ utilizes a unique Moveo technology that delivers heat directly to the hair follicle without affecting the surrounding skin. This translates to a virtually pain-free experience for most patients.

Effective Results: The MotusAZ+ is clinically proven to deliver effective hair reduction on all skin types and hair colors, including coarse and dark hair.

Versatility: The system comes equipped with four different attachments for customizable treatments, allowing Avere Beauty to address a wide range of patient needs, including pigmented lesions, skin revitalization, and vascular lesions.

In line with the company's commitment to accessibility, Avere Beauty offers 'Treat Now, Pay Later' financing option in partnership with Cherry. Clients can choose from various payment plans, some even qualifying for 0% APR, making the med spa’s premium services accessible to all. Cherry’s fast application process, requiring only a State ID and mobile number, ensures a seamless experience.

The company is celebrating its fourth anniversary in business. Since opening its doors in 2019, the med spa has become a trusted destination for clients seeking the latest advancements in laser treatments, esthetic, and med spa services.

With locations in Pittsburgh and Export, PA, the med spa strives to offer a relaxing atmosphere where clients can unwind and leave feeling rejuvenated. The med spa serves clients in Pittsburgh, Cranberry, Fox Chapel, Mt. Lebanon, Sewickley, Murrysville, Squirrel Hill, Moon, Upper St Clair, Wexford, Greensburg in Allegheny county in Pennsylvania.

Some recent feedback tells the true Avere Beauty story.

“The expertise and the knowledge of the staff at Avere is unmatched. Everyone is so friendly, and you can tell they want their clients to have the best possible experience.”

“I love every single person here! Everyone is very well educated, passionate, and skilled at their jobs. I have recommended it to my friends, family & patients to Avere. They use all the newest technologies available and stay up to date with current trends which is unusual for Pittsburgh!!”

“Loved Avere! The studio is so cute and clean. Frank and Alyssa were so nice!”

To experience the difference of pain-free laser hair removal with the MotusAZ+ at Avere Beauty, call 412-952-7592 and discover how the technology can help achieve hair removal goals.

For more information, please visit www.averebeauty.com/blog and www.averebeauty.com/about-us.

###

About Avere Beauty

We are a group of clinicians and medical professionals, local to Pittsburgh, who believe in self-care, beauty, and confidence. At Avere Beauty, we believe you have the power to look as good as you feel. With our anti-aging treatments and beauty services, we offer you a chance to revitalize and refresh your looks.

Contact Details:

Lawrenceville Location:

3453 Butler Street

Pittsburgh, PA 15201

United States

Murrysville Location:

5100 Old William Penn Hwy

Export, PA 15632

United States

Note to Editors:

Please note that the details provided in this press release are accurate as of the date of publication. Feel free to use this press release for your publication, tailoring it as needed to suit your platform's guidelines and style.