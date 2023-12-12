Global Regenerative Medicine Industry is expected to reach US$ 73,084.2 Million by 2033 FMI Report
UK's regenerative medicine sector thrives due to groundbreaking R&D, set to soar at 13.2% CAGR till 2033, fueled by hefty investments & diverse industry ubietyNEWARK, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, December 12, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The regenerative medicine industry is estimated to be worth US$ 13,385.6 million in 2023 and is projected to be valued at US$ 73,084.2 million in 2033. Between 2023 and 2033, the industry is expected to register a CAGR of 18.5%.
The incidence and prevalence of chronic diseases such as CVD, cancer, diabetes, and ulcers have increased across the globe, driving the demand for regenerative medicine during the forecast period.
Increasing awareness about regenerative medicines and increasing the ability of people to spend on better treatments are playing a key role in promoting the growth of the industry. The growing aging population and increased demand for regenerative medicine in treating age-related degenerative diseases are driving growth in the industry.
An increase in investment by government organizations in the development of regenerative medicine is a major factor boosting the growth of the global industry during the forecast period. The increasing demand for personalized medicines has led to the development of patient-specific therapies, driving demand in the market.
The growing technological advances in stem cell research, tissue engineering, 3D bioprinting, and gene therapy have expanded the possibilities within regenerative medicine. These technologies enable the development of more effective and targeted treatments, attracting investment and driving innovation in the field.
The rising incidences of genetic disorders such as cystic fibrosis and other rare disorders propel the growth of the regenerative medicine market, as these therapies have the potential to address the root causes of rare genetic and inherited disorders.
Key Takeaways:
From 2017 to 2022, the regenerative medicine industry was valued at a CAGR of 16.2%
Based on therapy type, tissue engineering segment is expected to account for a share of 43% in 2023.
Global regenerative medicine demand in Australia is predicted to account for a CAGR of 11.5% through 2033.
In the United Kingdom regenerative medicine industry is expected to account for a CAGR of 13.2% between 2023 and 2033.
China is projected to expand by a value CAGR of 27.2% between 2023 and 2033.
By 2033, the regenerative medicine industry in India is anticipated to record a CAGR of 15.5% during the forecast period.
“The increasing awareness of consumers, growing prevalence of chronic diseases, and rising needs for personalized medicine solutions are anticipated to drive the industry growth during the forecast period." opines Sabyasachi Ghosh Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights (FMI).
Competitive Landscape:
The global regenerative medicine industry is highly fragmented due to the presence of a number of international as well as regional players. Key players in the global industry for regenerative medicine are engaged in regulatory approvals, technologically advanced products, the launch of new products, and acquisition & collaborative agreements with other companies.
In February 2020, Stryker Corporation acquired Wright Medical to expand its product portfolio.
In October 2020, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. launched the Gibco CTS Rotea Counterflow Centrifugation System, a closed cell therapy processing system for the development and manufacturing of scalable and cost-effective cell therapy.
Roche has invested in regenerative medicine through its subsidiary Genentech. They have been involved in stem cell research and regenerative approaches for neurological disorders. The company is exploring personalized medicine options using regenerative techniques.
Key Companies Profiled:
3M
Allergan plc
Amgen, Inc.
Aspect Biosystems
bluebird bio
Kite Pharma
Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation
MEDIPOST Co., Ltd.
Anterogen Co., Ltd.
MiMedx Group
Misonix, Organogenesis Inc.
Orthocell Limited
Corestem, Inc.
Spark Therapeutics
APAC Biotech
Shenzhen Sibiono
GeneTech Co., Ltd.
Smith & Nephew plc
Stryker Corporation
Key Industry Segments Covered In Regenerative Medicine Industry Research:
By Therapy type:
Cell Therapy
Autologous Cell Therapy
Allogenic Cell Therapy
Stem Cell Therapy
Allogeneic Stem Cell Therapy
Autologous Stem Cell Therapy
Tissue-engineering
Gene Therapy
By Application:
Wound Care
Musculoskeletal
Oncology
Dental
DMD (Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy)
Hepatological Diseases
Inflammatory & Autoimmune Diseases
Other Therapeutic Applications
By Region:
North America
Latin America
Western Europe
Eastern Europe
South Asia and Pacific
East Asia
Middle East and Africa
Author By:
Sabyasachi Ghosh (Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights, Inc.) holds over 12 years of experience in the Healthcare, Medical Devices, and Pharmaceutical industries. His curious and analytical nature helped him shape his career as a researcher.
Identifying key challenges faced by clients and devising robust, hypothesis-based solutions to empower them with strategic decision-making capabilities come naturally to him. His primary expertise lies in areas such as Market Entry and Expansion Strategy, Feasibility Studies, Competitive Intelligence, and Strategic Transformation.
Holding a degree in Microbiology, Sabyasachi has authored numerous publications and has been cited in journals, including The Journal of mHealth, ITN Online, and Spinal Surgery News.
