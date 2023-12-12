St. Johnsbury Barracks / Arrest on Warrant, VCOR

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 23A4009117

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper David Wicks

STATION: St. Johnsbury

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111

DATE/TIME: 12/11/2023 at 1907

INCIDENT LOCATION: Jefferson Hl, Newbury

VIOLATION: Arrest on warrant, VCOR

ACCUSED: John Kawalec

AGE: 41

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Newbury, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and time, Vermont State Police arrived at a residence located on Jefferson Hl in Newbury attempting to locate John Kawalec (41). Kawalec was known to have an active warrant for his arrest after failing to appear in court to answer to a previous charge. After further investigation, it was discovered that Kawalec had court ordered conditions of release stating that he had to come to court when he was told to.

While at the residence, Troopers located Kawalec underneath a camper that was located on the property. Kawalec was placed into custody and transported to the Vermont State Police St. Johnsbury Barracks for processing before being brought to Northeastern Regional Corrections where he was held on bail.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 01/24/2024 at 0800 hrs

COURT: Orange

LODGED - LOCATION: NERC

BAIL: $1000

MUG SHOT: Y

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.