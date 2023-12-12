St. Johnsbury Barracks / Arrest on Warrant, VCOR
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 23A4009117
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper David Wicks
STATION: St. Johnsbury
CONTACT#: 802-748-3111
DATE/TIME: 12/11/2023 at 1907
INCIDENT LOCATION: Jefferson Hl, Newbury
VIOLATION: Arrest on warrant, VCOR
ACCUSED: John Kawalec
AGE: 41
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Newbury, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above date and time, Vermont State Police arrived at a residence located on Jefferson Hl in Newbury attempting to locate John Kawalec (41). Kawalec was known to have an active warrant for his arrest after failing to appear in court to answer to a previous charge. After further investigation, it was discovered that Kawalec had court ordered conditions of release stating that he had to come to court when he was told to.
While at the residence, Troopers located Kawalec underneath a camper that was located on the property. Kawalec was placed into custody and transported to the Vermont State Police St. Johnsbury Barracks for processing before being brought to Northeastern Regional Corrections where he was held on bail.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 01/24/2024 at 0800 hrs
COURT: Orange
LODGED - LOCATION: NERC
BAIL: $1000
MUG SHOT: Y
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.