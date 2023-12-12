Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,598 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 447,704 in the last 365 days.

St. Johnsbury Barracks / Arrest on Warrant, VCOR

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 23A4009117

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper David Wicks                            

STATION: St. Johnsbury                     

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111

 

DATE/TIME: 12/11/2023 at 1907

INCIDENT LOCATION: Jefferson Hl, Newbury

VIOLATION: Arrest on warrant, VCOR

 

ACCUSED: John Kawalec                                               

AGE: 41

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Newbury, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and time, Vermont State Police arrived at a residence located on Jefferson Hl in Newbury attempting to locate John Kawalec (41). Kawalec was known to have an active warrant for his arrest after failing to appear in court to answer to a previous charge. After further investigation, it was discovered that Kawalec had court ordered conditions of release stating that he had to come to court when he was told to.

 

While at the residence, Troopers located Kawalec underneath a camper that was located on the property. Kawalec was placed into custody and transported to the Vermont State Police St. Johnsbury Barracks for processing before being brought to Northeastern Regional Corrections where he was held on bail.

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 01/24/2024 at 0800 hrs       

COURT: Orange

LODGED - LOCATION: NERC    

BAIL: $1000

MUG SHOT: Y

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

You just read:

St. Johnsbury Barracks / Arrest on Warrant, VCOR

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more