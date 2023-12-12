CBP officers seize 145 pounds of cocaine and methamphetamine at the Ysleta port of entry

EL PASO, Texas - U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers working at the Ysleta port of entry intercepted a combined 145 pounds of cocaine and methamphetamine in two separate failed smuggling attempts. The combined estimated street value is approximately $664,000.

Ysleta port of entry 87-pound methamphetamine load.

“Our CBP officers remain dedicated to disrupting the flow of illicit narcotics while also facilitating legitimate trade and travel,” said CBP Ysleta Port Director Arnie Gomez. “CBP officers utilize a layered enforcement approach to disrupt significant drug loads at our ports of entry.”

On Dec. 5, CBP officers encountered a 27-year-old male Mexican citizen who arrived from Mexico via the vehicle lanes. CBP officers selected the vehicle for inspection including screening by a CBP canine team and non-intrusive exam. A thorough search led to the discovery of multiple packages concealed within the vehicle. The packages contained a total of 87 pound of methamphetamine.

Ysleta port of entry 36.5-pound methamphetamine load.

On Dec. 9, CBP officers encountered a vehicle occupied by a 25-year-old male and 24-year-old female, both Mexican citizens, who arrived from Mexico via the vehicle lanes. CBP officers selected the vehicle for inspection including screening by a CBP canine team and non-intrusive exam. A thorough search led to the discovery of multiple mixed packages containing 21.75 pounds of cocaine and 36.85 pound of methamphetamine.

The subjects arrested by CBP officers were turned over to Homeland Security Investigations for further investigation and/or processed accordingly.