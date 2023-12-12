Embedded Computing Market Growth Opportunities, Size, Share, Trends & Analysis Report, 2030

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, December 12, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a recent report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Embedded Computing Market Analysis by Type and End User: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030,”

The global embedded computing market size was valued at $36,743.56 Million in 2020, and is projected to reach $85,685.68 Million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 9.1% from 2021 to 2030.

The global embedded computing industry is in its growing phase, having significant adoption in almost all of the regions. Technological advancements, falling prices of consumer electronics, and emerging economies have boosted the prospects in the embedded computing market. In the prevailing business scenario, the demand for innovative and quality embedded system is witnessing significant growth among the various end-user verticals. Adoption of technology and increase in standards of living in emerging markets have shown increase in use of embedded computing systems. Conversely, intense competition among regional market players and complex hardware configuration hinder the market growth.

The embedded computing market trends in Asia-Pacific is expected to witness highest growth in the upcoming years. This is attributed to emerging technologies, falling prices of consumer electronics, industrialization, and government initiatives foster the growth of the market for Asia-Pacific. In addition, emerging markets offer low labor costs and a huge potential customer base, which attract global manufacturers. Furthermore, the IT and telecommunication industries in India are blooming, whereas the electronics market in China is expected to grow at a significant rate, which drives the growth of market in this region.

Competitive Analysis:

The competitive environment of Embedded Computing Industry is further examined in the report. It includes details about the key players in the market's strengths, product portfolio, Embedded Computing Market share and size analysis, operational results, and market positioning. It comprises the actions taken by the players to grow and expand their presence through agreements and entering new business sectors. Mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, and product launches are some of the other techniques used by players.

Key Players:

Arm Holdings Plc.

Fujitsu Limited

Intel Corporation

IBM Corporation

Microchip Technology, Inc.

Microsoft Corporation

Qualcomm Incorporated

Renesas Electronics Corporation

STMicroelectronics

Texas Instruments Incorporated and Many More

By Region, Asia-Pacific and LAMEA are expecting a potential growth in hardware market during the forecast period owing to their developments, government initiatives, increase in awareness about technology, and cost-effective consumer electronics, which provide lucrative growth opportunities.

As per embedded computing market forecast The COVID-19 outbreak has a positive impact on the growth of the embedded computing market due rapidly changing lifestyle and increase in adoption of advanced technologies. However, the outbreak of COVID-19 affected communities across the globe. Governments and other sector are trying their best to respond faster to the challenges posed by this pandemic. Furthermore, governments and businesses are increasingly asking employees to work from home or are shifting work to employees in less affected areas to maintain business continuity during the pandemic.

However, the situation has accelerated the adoption of advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), automation, and Internet of Things (IoT) to control costs while improving the customer experience, which would provide the lucrative opportunities for embedded computing market. Hence, increase in awareness among people regarding benefits of latest technology and increase in disposable income accelerate the adoption of consumer electronics across the globe. This, in turn, is attributed to drive the embedded computing market worldwide. Moreover, the demand for artificial intelligence is growing in areas of science, defense, research, robotics, and education. This is encouraging key players to introduce industry-specific embedded computing solutions and components to cater the increasing consumer demand in efficient and effective manner. Thus, it is driving the market growth across globe.

