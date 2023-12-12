Road Closure on County Route 60, Vinegar Hill Road, to begin Tuesday, December 12, 2023

Page Content

There will be a road closure on County Route 60, Vinegar Hill Road, from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. on Tuesday, December 12, 2023, through Friday, December 15, 2023, for crews to clean up debris from the bridge demolition. Daytime operations only.

Local traffic only. Motorists are advised to plan ahead and allow additional time for their commute. Inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances could change the project schedule.​​