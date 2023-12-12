Lane Restriction on Interstate 470 Eastbound, Wheeling, to Begin Tuesday, December 12, 2023

Page Content

A portion of Interstate 470 eastbound will have a lane restriction from milepost 2.0 to milepost 1.0, from 7:30 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., on Tuesday, December 12, 2023, to allow for patching. Motorists are advised to slow down and expect delays.



Alternate Route: Use Interstate 70 eastbound to the Bethlehem exit.



Inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances could change the project schedule.​​