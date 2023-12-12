Submit Release
Jodie Road To Close Tuesday, December 12, 2023

County Route 60/3, Jodie Road, will be closed, from milepost 10.46 to milepost 10.47, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday, December 12, 2023, for a pipe culvert replacement.


Inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances may affect the project schedule. WVDOH expresses their apologies for the inconvenience this closure may cause citizens and guests to the area.  Motorists are asked to observe all traffic control signs and devices and use caution while traveling around the work zone.​

