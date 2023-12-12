Submit Release
St Albans Barracks/ Missing Person

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#:  23A2007187

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME:    Trooper Casey Harkins               

STATION:                St. Albans     

CONTACT#:  802-524-5993

 

DATE/TIME:   12/10/2023

INCIDENT LOCATION: Fairfield

INCIDENT TYPE:  Missing Person, special attention Franklin, Lamoille, and Chittenden Counties.

 

MISSING PERSON: Timothy Jettie (goes by Timmy)

AGE:  59

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:  Fairfield, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:  On 12/10/23 at approximately 7:27 PM,  Timothy (goes by Timmy) Jettie was reported missing. While it is unclear the exact time he was last seen, reports from neighbors state it was approximately 11/10/2023. A four-wheeler he is known to drive was located on the trail between Menard Road and Castle Road in the town of Fairfield. Jettie is described as a 59-year-old white male approximately 5’08” and 165 pounds.

 

A photo of Jack is attached to this press release below.  Anyone with information as to Jack’s whereabouts is asked to call the State Police St. Albans Barracks at 802-524-5993.

 

Trooper Casey Harkins

Vermont State Police- St Albans

140 Fisher Pond Road

St Albans, VT 05478

Casey.Harkins@vermont.gov

802-524-5993

 

