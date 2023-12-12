St Albans Barracks/ Missing Person
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 23A2007187
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Casey Harkins
STATION: St. Albans
CONTACT#: 802-524-5993
DATE/TIME: 12/10/2023
INCIDENT LOCATION: Fairfield
INCIDENT TYPE: Missing Person, special attention Franklin, Lamoille, and Chittenden Counties.
MISSING PERSON: Timothy Jettie (goes by Timmy)
AGE: 59
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Fairfield, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 12/10/23 at approximately 7:27 PM, Timothy (goes by Timmy) Jettie was reported missing. While it is unclear the exact time he was last seen, reports from neighbors state it was approximately 11/10/2023. A four-wheeler he is known to drive was located on the trail between Menard Road and Castle Road in the town of Fairfield. Jettie is described as a 59-year-old white male approximately 5’08” and 165 pounds.
Anyone with information as to Jack's whereabouts is asked to call the State Police St. Albans Barracks at 802-524-5993.
