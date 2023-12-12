St Albans Barracks/ Missing Person

STATE OF VERMONT

CASE#: 23A2007187

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Casey Harkins

STATION: St. Albans

CONTACT#: 802-524-5993

DATE/TIME: 12/10/2023

INCIDENT LOCATION: Fairfield

INCIDENT TYPE: Missing Person, special attention Franklin, Lamoille, and Chittenden Counties.

MISSING PERSON: Timothy Jettie (goes by Timmy)

AGE: 59

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Fairfield, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 12/10/23 at approximately 7:27 PM, Timothy (goes by Timmy) Jettie was reported missing. While it is unclear the exact time he was last seen, reports from neighbors state it was approximately 11/10/2023. A four-wheeler he is known to drive was located on the trail between Menard Road and Castle Road in the town of Fairfield. Jettie is described as a 59-year-old white male approximately 5’08” and 165 pounds.

A photo of Jack is attached to this press release below. Anyone with information as to Jack’s whereabouts is asked to call the State Police St. Albans Barracks at 802-524-5993.

Trooper Casey Harkins

Vermont State Police- St Albans

140 Fisher Pond Road

St Albans, VT 05478

Casey.Harkins@vermont.gov

802-524-5993