HON. TUALA TEVAGA IOSEFO PONIFASIO ACTING PRIME MINISTER’S SPEECH FOR THE 70TH ANNIVERSARY OF SAMOA COLLEGE

SAMOA, December 10 - Monday, 11th December 2023 – 8.30am

On this auspicious occasion, we are gathered to celebrate and commemorate the 70th anniversary of Samoa College. In that same manner, we acknowledge with appreciation the contribution of the Samoa College Old Pupils Association (SCOPA) to the development of the school over these 70 years.

I had the opportunity to address Samoa College celebrations in October this year. It was pleasing and encouraging to learn about the teachers’ and students’ passion to maintain the College’s motto ‘Atamai e tautua mo Samoa’ “wisdom to serve” and to strive for excellence in education.

Dr. Beeby, a renowned educator, aptly stated on the opening of Samoa College on 2nd October, 1953, that “the opening of Samoa College marks the beginning of a new era for Samoa.” The introduction of secondary school education to Samoa was a pivotal prerequisite for its journey towards independence. Our forefathers knew that we could no longer rely solely on primary education, but Samoa needed educated men and women who could lead us to a secured future of self-governance.

Seventy years later, there is no doubt this vision has been realized and fulfilled. Graduates of Samoa College now hold esteemed leadership positions in government, the private and business sector, members of the clergy, renowned academics and scientists, researchers, linguists and economists, professional sportsmen and sportswomen, and chiefs and orators of village communities. Former students of Samoa College have and continued to serve in numerous capacities, ranging from International arenas as judges, academics, and heads of regional organizations to name a few. The list of the Samconian alumni excelling in regional and international organizations grows every year.

Today, as we reflect on the many contributions made by the old pupils of Samoa College to the development and well-being of Samoa and beyond, we thank God for his divine guidance that subsequently led to the opening of Samoa College.

Our service for Samoa is pivotal, and this requires quality public servants. The role of education to our national development and social wellbeing is crucial and remains a significant component of government’s pathway for the development of Samoa, and its budget every year. Today, we are faced with gigantic challenges brought forth by climate change, disasters, diseases, and geo strategic competitions. For a small country like Samoa, the essence of an educated population is paramount for effective management of our resources, and to ensure their sustainability for future generations. That is why it is vital for Samoa College to continue to strive for excellence in education, and for SCOPA to provide support where it is needed in the management of the school.

The legacy of Samoa College is not limited to its academic excellence or extra curricula activities; it lives on through the achievements and contributions of its alumni. The SCOPA has done well in the management of the school in recent times and government will continue to support the College apropos current policy requirements. As we look to the future, let us continue to embrace the value of ‘Atamai e Tautua mo Samoa’. May Samoa College remains a symbol of educational excellence for generations to come and continue to train, teach, build, develop and sustain leaders with the “wisdom to serve”.

Thank you all for your contributions to the growth and prosperity of Samoa.

Happy 70th Anniversary. God bless !!