Hon. Laʻaulialemalietoa Leuatea Polataivao Fosi Schmidt Minister of Agriculture & Fisheries at the 20th Regular Session of the Western and Central Pacific Fisheries Commission

SAMOA, December 12 - Monday, 4 December 2023, Rarotonga, Cook Islands

______________________________________________________________________

Madam Chair, Dr. Josie Tamate,

Honorable Ministers,

Executive Director, Madam Rhea Moss-Christian,

Excellencies, Distinguished Representatives of Commission Members,

Participating non Members, Development Partners, Observers, Intergovernmental Agencies and NGOs, Ladies and Gentlemen.

Talofa lava and Good Morning to you all; First and foremost, I thank our Heavenly Father for the gift of life.

We have travelled afar, across many oceans without incident. God has brought us all here to the beautiful shores of the Cook Islands to be in the company of her people, and to continue to ensure the work of the Tuna Commission, continue to reap the rewards for its members.

I extend a warm greeting to you on behalf of the Government of Samoa, and her people. Allow me to express our gratitude and appreciation to the host Government and the people of the Cook Islands for providing to us a warm welcome and hospitality since our arrival into Rarotonga.

We wish to thank the Executive Director of WCPFC, and her hard working team, for organizing the WCPFC annual meeting. Our delegation has traveled here today to personally express Samoa’s commitment to active engagement with all members of the Tuna Commission in this process. We look forward with great interest, the discussions that will occur over the next few days.

Madam Chair, tuna and pelagic fisheries resources in the Western and Central Pacific Ocean, are important to Samoa. It serves as vital source for food security, livelihoods and economic prosperity as a Small Island Developing State.

Collaborating with all members to ensure the harvest of these fisheries is conducted in a sustainable manner, biologically and economically is critical to Samoa’s vision of a prosperous future. We aim to freely discuss with flag states, coastal state, port states, or market states, the issues when the opportunity presents itself to ensure we all receive economic and social benefits derived from the resources.

Madam Chair, at the 52nd Pacific Island Forum Leaders meeting held recently in the Cook Island in November 2023, the priority areas included the endorsement of the Implementation Plan for the 2050 Strategy for the Blue Pacific Continent. The 2050 Strategy was designed to strengthen our collective action in the region for the next three decades. At the heart of the 2050 Strategy is the centrality of the Blue Pacific Ocean and our natural resources to our people, our economies, to social development and to our culture and livelihoods. As we continue to embark on this journey, it is critical that we keep this frame of mind in any dialogue and engagements as we strive as a region to rebuild our fisheries stocks. For Samoa, a vibrant and sustainable fisheries sector continues to underpin our national efforts towards the full realization of our Sustainable Development Goals. In particular Sustainable Development Goal 14 that says, “To conserve and sustainably use the oceans, seas and marine resources for sustainable development”. In addition we have successfully launched our national plan last year called the ‘Pathway for the Development of Samoa 2021-2026’.

Madam Chair, Samoa is here at this Commission meeting, with a renewed sense of dedication and commitment, to continue to work closely with the WCPFC Secretariat, and our development partners, to support our Secretariat in its efforts for the sustainable management and conservation of our fisheries resources. Allow me to share with you some of the key areas that are critically important to Samoa and undoubtedly, to all Small Island Developing States.

1. Madam Chair, Samoa‟s domestic tuna longline fleet developed in the mid 1990‟s as the main foreign revenue earner, for our economy. In recent years, our domestic fleet has struggled with the high cost of fishing in addition to the reduction of catch rates of the South Pacific albacore tuna. This situation has resulted in changes to the operations for our tuna fleets to mitigate against poor economic returns. As we address the challenges in the Southern albacore tuna fishery, Samoa remains committed to working collaboratively with other Commission members to find solutions. We appreciate the Commission’s attention to this critical matter and look forward to working together for an agreeable way forward of our domestic tuna fishery.

2. The South Pacific albacore tuna stock is important to Samoa. But we are witnessing a decline in catch rates and vulnerable levels of spawning biomass. We do note with great concern through the work of the SPC, the South Pacific albacore tuna stock is also projected to continually decline under current fishing conditions. Madam Chair, the decline of the South Pacific albacore tuna must not continue. The Commission is obligated to implement management measures to ensure the long-term sustainability of this resource. We note the effective management of the Southern Longline Fishery is of high importance to all CCMs targeting South Pacific Albacore. Therefore, Samoa is supportive and committed to all their efforts including that the South Pacific group to improve the management of this key fishery through the harvest strategy approach and the implementation of zone-based management. Samoa commends the Scientific Science Provider, SPC, and the Forum Fisheries Agency, and others for their hard work on the South Pacific albacore tuna.

3. On that note I respectfully request that all Commission members, and our fishing partners interested in the South Pacific Albacore tuna, to urgently develop robust management arrangement for this resource. On that note, Samoa would like to encourage other CCMs to consider progressing the various elements of a Harvest strategy and to provide your support to the South Pacific Group and Australia proposal on the interim Target Reference Point for South Pacific Albacore tuna. The proposed interim target reference point put forward by SPG, is the estimated average depletion of the South Pacific albacore tuna stock over the period 2017-2019. This proposed ITRP, we believe, is more relatable and is achievable to bringing economic stability for all Commission members that harvest south Pacific albacore tuna in the

South Pacific.

4. Climate Change remains the single greatest threat facing the Blue Pacific Region as discussed at the 52th Pacific Islands Forum Leaders Meeting. Climate change is having a profound impact on our country’s fisheries as a Small Island Developing State. The adverse effects of climate change, including rising sea levels, ocean acidification, and changes in sea surface temperatures, pose significant threats to the marine ecosystems that sustain Samoa’s fisheries. Recognizing the need for collective action, Samoa seeks the unwavering support of the Commission in devising effective strategies to mitigate the impact of climate change on its fisheries and enhance the resilience of Samoa’s coastal communities. We believe, the Commission plays a crucial role in fostering collaborative efforts, knowledge-sharing, and the implementation of sustainable practices that can safeguard our fisheries in the face of climate change challenges. The Tuna Commission is a key partner in developing and implementing adaptive measures for the management of its fisheries, ensuring the long-term sustainability of the resources for the present and future generations.

5. Madam Chair, we would also like to underscore the importance of information and data requirements in supporting management decisions, which will be discussed later under Agenda Item 10. Enhancing data collection and the implementation of Electronic Reporting is of paramount importance to Samoa. Ensuring the effective integration of ER systems into Samoa’s fishing vessels will enhance the accuracy and timeliness of data collection. This, in turn, will contribute significantly to the sustainable management of our shared fisheries in the Samoan EEZ and beyond. The commitment to improving ER aligns with Samoa’s dedication to employing modern technologies for robust fisheries management. So we look forward in collaborating with the Commission, to enhance our collective efforts in this area.

6. Furthermore, Madam Chair, we would like to stress the importance of Agenda Item 13.1, regarding Compliance Monitoring Scheme. I would like to express Samoa‟s commitment and support to progress finalizing of audit points, for the Commission‟s decision for the next steps to develop corrective actions.

7. Finally, let us all be encouraged to adopt measures that will ensure the sustainable management and migratory tuna and all other stocks within the Western and Central Pacific Ocean.

Your Excellency‟s, Madam Chair, Thank you very much for the opportunity to speak. I wish all delegations a positive and successful meeting.

GOD BLESS,

SOIFUA MA IA MANUIA.