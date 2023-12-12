Recalling PH envoy 'strongest message' we can send to China: Tolentino

Recalling the Philippine ambassador to China is the "strongest message" the Philippines can send diplomatically as tensions rise in the disputed West Philippine Sea, Senator Francis Tolentino said on Tuesday.

In a radio interview, Senator Tolentino said not only would the Philippines express its dissatisfaction with China in the "highest form" at this time, but it would also show the international community China's blatant disregard for Filipino sovereignty.

The lawmaker urged for the recall after Chinese Coast Guard vessels again harassed a Filipino humanitarian resupply mission by firing water cannons at Filipino ships.

"(Sa pag-recall), bukas pa rin ang consulate sa China, pero ipakikita sa buong international community na sobra-sobra na ang paglapastangan sa atin," said Senator Tolentino, chairperson of the Senate special committee on maritime and admiralty zones.

Asked if recalling the Philippine envoy to China would worsen tensions, Senator Tolentino answered: "Ano pa ho ba ang lalala dito? Kailangan nating tumugon, hindi dapat tanggapin ito."

"Iyon po ang highest form of a diplomatic message that we can give at this time. Noong may away ang Iran at Saudi Arabia, pinauwi ang ambassador ng Iran galing Saudi, to give the strongest message na hindi namin gusto ang ginagawa niyo," the lawmaker added.

Senator Tolentino also urged for the passage of the proposed Maritime Zones Act law, stressing that it is already urgent and long overdue with tensions still rising in the disputed waters.

"Kaya minamadali po natin ang Maritime Zones law, baka sa Enero ito matatapos. Nakasaad yung ating karapatan ng mangingisda, ng mga kababayan, patungkol sa mga kababayan," Tolentino said.

"Hindi namin kinikilala ang forced occupation niyo. Ginawa natin na ang arbitral ruling ay bahagi ng batas, (pati) ang UNCLOS (United Nations Convention on the Law of the Seas). Gagawin nating domestic law ito na kilalalanin ng international community," the lawmaker stressed.