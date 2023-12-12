Miami native Esther Zeledon brings her bestseller “Creating Your Limitless Life” on the road, first stop: Miami

Part memoir, part guide to inspire others to break free of the American Dream and align their path with their purpose resonates with high achievers worldwide

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES , December 12, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- Miami native, professional coach to high achievers, and founder of @be.act.change, Esther Zeledon, Ph.D., is landing in Miami this winter at Books & Books in Coconut Grove on Thursday, January 4th at 6:30 p.m. and the Barnes & Nobles flagship store in Kendall on Saturday, January 13th at 3:00 p.m. to share and celebrate her Amazon bestseller “Creating Your Limitless Life.”“In a world where 92% of people abandon their dreams without a true purpose, my goal is to help and inspire others to align their goals with their purpose to create a limitless life,” said Esther Zeledon, author of Creating Your Limitless Life and founder of @be.act.change. “I invite anyone curious about their purpose to come and learn how they too can discover and live their purpose, navigate obstacles, thrive, and trailblaze.”Zeledon’s engagements will take place at Books & Books located at 3409 Main Hwy in Coconut Grove and tickets can be reserved here, and at the Barnes & Nobles flagship store located at 12405 N Kendall Dr in Kendall attendance is on a first come, first serve basis.In a world where only 8% of people live the bold life they envision, Zeledon is rewriting the story and changing this statistic. As an immigrant woman, she has a unique understanding of the challenges faced by high achievers who have had to overcome systemic social, cultural, and economic barriers. She has garnered the title of "mindset master" for her expertise in unlocking her clients' full potential, defining clear next steps, and creating growth mindsets that align with their purpose. She has presented at hundreds of events worldwide, inspiring and engaging professionals, leaders, and changemakers to find fulfillment through purpose.This fall Dean Publishing released Zeledon’s book which quickly captivated high achievers worldwide by sharing her deeply personal story of how she broke free of the restricting barriers of the stereotypical American Dream to find her aligned path and helps to guide others on how to do the same with her three-step approach.Zeledon’s book has been featured at events in Los Angeles at the University of Southern California, Boston at the National Student Leadership Diversity Conference (NSLDC), and in New Orleans at the Latinx Leads Conference.“Creating Your Limitless Life” presents a transformative three-step approach, empowering high achievers to transcend societal expectations and navigate the challenges of balancing ambition with personal fulfillment. The book is now available in hardcover, paperback, and eBook from Amazon, Barnes & Noble, Booktopia, Books & Books, and selected online bookstores.Follow @be.act.change on Instagram to learn more about Esther Zeledon, PhD, and how she is empowering individuals through purpose.