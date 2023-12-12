Suspect and Vehicle Sought in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon Offense

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Second District are seeking suspects and a vehicle after a suspect pointed a gun at the victim and took their vehicle in Northwest.

On Friday, December 1, 2023, at approximately 10:49 p.m., the suspect exited a vehicle and entered the victim’s vehicle in the 1100 block of Dahlia Street, Northwest. The victim witnessed the suspect enter their vehicle and confronted the suspect. The suspect brandished a handgun and pointed it at the victim. The suspect then drove away in the victim’s vehicle while following the suspect vehicle.

The suspects and the suspects’ vehicle were captured by surveillance cameras and can be seen in this video: https://youtu.be/4wyvTLJBNNM

Anyone who can identify these suspects and or this vehicle or has any information about this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.

CCN: 23196053

###