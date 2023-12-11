Submit Release
Man Arrested for String of Establishment Robberies

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Third, Fourth, and Sixth Districts announce a man has been arrested for a string of establishment robberies throughout the District.

On Sunday, December 10, 2023, at approximately 5:20 pm, Fourth District officers responded to the 5400 block of Georgia Avenue, Northwest for the report of an armed robbery of an establishment. The suspect entered the business, displayed a handgun, and demanded money and property from employees. The suspect took property and fled the area before being quickly located and stopped by responding officers.

42-year-old Shawn Marshall Owens, of Southeast, DC, was arrested and charged with Robbery While Armed (Gun) of an Establishment (CCN: 23201035) and Fugitive from Justice.

Additionally, detectives from the Third District had previously obtained a United States Federal Court Arrest Warrant for Mr. Owens charging him in five (5) additional Armed Robbery (Gun) of an Establishment offenses that occurred at in the District:

  • On Friday, July 14, 2023, at approximately 6:25 p.m. in the 4500 block of East Capitol Street, Northeast. CCN: 23118164
  • On Saturday, July 29, 2023, at approximately 11:57 a.m., in the 4500 block of East Capitol Street, Northeast. CCN: 23123196
  • On Saturday, September 2, 2023, at approximately 4:57 p.m., in the 1400 block of North Capitol Street, Northwest. CCN: 23144874
  • On Wednesday, September 13, 2023, at approximately 4:50 p.m., in the 1400 block of North Capitol Street, Northwest. CCN: 23151454
  • On October 1, 2023, at approximately 4:05 p.m., in the 3100 block of Mount Pleasant Street, Northwest. CCN: 23161967

Detectives also charged Mr. Owens with two additional Armed Robbery (Gun) of an Establishment offenses that occurred in the District based on probable cause.

  • On Saturday, September 23, 2023, at approximately 2:42 p.m., in the 1300 block of Good Hope Road, Southeast. CCN: 23157274
  • On October 19, 2023, at approximately 9:35 a.m., in the 1400 block of North Capitol Street, Northwest. CCN: 23172312

