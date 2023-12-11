Trade promotion conference for Southeast region slated for this month

VIETNAM, December 11 -

HÀ NỘI — A trade promotion conference for the Southeast region will take place in the southern province of Bình Dương on Wednesday with the participation of up to 300 delegates.

Co-organised by the Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT) and the People's Committee of Bình Dương Province, the upcoming event aims to help localities in the Southeast region speed up trade promotion, connect supply and demand, and advertise their industries and products.

It also targets to support businesses to exploit the free trade agreements that Việt Nam has signed to develop products, diversify markets and supply chains, and promote import and export.

The Southeast region has emerged as an economic leader and the largest trade, industry, tourism, and service development centre in Việt Nam thanks to its natural advantages and strategic economic and political geographical location, according to the MoIT's Trade Promotion Agency.

The region has also become an ideal destination for foreign investors, a potential area for shifting and restructuring supply chains, creating opportunities for Vietnamese businesses to join the global production network, it said.

Data from the General Department of Customs, the region's import-export turnover in the first 10 months reached US$181.4 billion, accounting for 32.4 per cent of the country's total trade.

Among localities in the region, HCM City took the lead with a turnover of $80.4 billion, followed by Bình Dương and Đồng Nai with over $43.1 billion and $30.9 billion, respectively. — VNS