Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,590 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 447,740 in the last 365 days.

Governor Abbott Appoints Hulgan To Gulf Coast Protection District Board Of Directors

TEXAS, December 11 - December 11, 2023 | Austin, Texas | Appointment

Governor Greg Abbott has appointed Sharon Hulgan to the Gulf Coast Protection District (GCPD) Board of Directors for a term set to expire on June 16, 2025. The GCPD was created to oversee the implementation of an integrated and comprehensive coastal resilience strategy for the upper Texas coast.

Sharon Hulgan of Friendswood is the lead site manufacturing director for Dow Houston Hub Operations. She has worked for Dow since 1991, serving in various roles in Research & Development, EH&S Operations, Supply Chain Operations, Small Site Leadership, and Large Integrated Site Production Plant Leadership. She is treasurer of the Brazoria County Petrochemical Council and a board member of the East Harris County Manufacturers Association. Additionally, she is a former board member of the Deer Park Chamber of Commerce and the Louisiana State University (LSU) Chemical Engineering Industrial Advisory Committee. Hulgan received a Bachelor of Science in Chemical Engineering from LSU.

You just read:

Governor Abbott Appoints Hulgan To Gulf Coast Protection District Board Of Directors

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more