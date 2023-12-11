Governor Abbott Appoints Hulgan To Gulf Coast Protection District Board Of Directors

TEXAS, December 11 - December 11, 2023 | Austin, Texas | Appointment

Governor Greg Abbott has appointed Sharon Hulgan to the Gulf Coast Protection District (GCPD) Board of Directors for a term set to expire on June 16, 2025. The GCPD was created to oversee the implementation of an integrated and comprehensive coastal resilience strategy for the upper Texas coast.

Sharon Hulgan of Friendswood is the lead site manufacturing director for Dow Houston Hub Operations. She has worked for Dow since 1991, serving in various roles in Research & Development, EH&S Operations, Supply Chain Operations, Small Site Leadership, and Large Integrated Site Production Plant Leadership. She is treasurer of the Brazoria County Petrochemical Council and a board member of the East Harris County Manufacturers Association. Additionally, she is a former board member of the Deer Park Chamber of Commerce and the Louisiana State University (LSU) Chemical Engineering Industrial Advisory Committee. Hulgan received a Bachelor of Science in Chemical Engineering from LSU.