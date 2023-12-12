RSIPF ends Sol2023 Pacific Games with a Decommission Service

The Royal Solomon Islands Police Force (RSIPF) have successfully ended the Sol2023 17th Pacific Games operations with a decommissioned service – Pacific Games Operations at the Saint Barnabas Provincial Cathedral on 6 December 2023.

The service was officiated by Fr. John Honimae Roroi, who is the Assistant Rector of St Barnabas Cathedral. In his introductory remarks Fr. Roroi acknowledges RSIPF for commencing their operation with commissioning service of Pacific Games operations on the 4th November 2023 and concluding with the decommissioning service of Pacific Games Operation, purposely to give thanks to God and glorify God.

Fr. Roroi encourages and reminded congregations of officers in uniform that as they are released from the Pacific Games Operations, they are to continue to serve faithfully and diligently.

Police Commissioner Mostyn Mangau during his remarks says, “It is only right to begin and end any major events in the house of God. Before the Sol2023 Pacific Games kicks off, we were here seeking God’s blessing, strength and wisdom to carry out the duty entrusted upon us.”

“And now we have successfully end Sol2023 Pacific Games because of God and we are here to acknowledge all the great and marvellous work he has done.”

“To all security partners on behalf of RSIPF, I thank and applaud you for the extraordinary support you have provide the RSIPF with. Together we have successfully ended the Sol2023 Pacific Games because of the endless commitment delivered everyday by each and every one of you throughout the operations.”

To my fellow RSIPF colleagues, despite the challenges encountered we have done well. I urge us all to continue to perform our mandated duties diligently, to the best of our abilities for the betterment of our citizens and visitors.

RSIPF Commissioner giving his remarks

Police brass band playing along side the ADF band

Assistant Commissioner Crime Patricia Leta (second from the right) with colleagues after the service

RSIPF Press