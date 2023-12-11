SECNAV Del Toro Honors Former Navy Secretary at Keel Plate Ceremony, and Outlines Continued Efforts to Strengthen Maritime Dominance

Secretary Del Toro was the featured speaker at the ceremony in honor of J. William Middendorf II, who served as the former U.S. Ambassador to The Netherlands, the 62nd Secretary of the Navy, and is the namesake of the future USS J. William Middendorf (DDG 138).

During his tenure as Secretary of the Navy, Middendorf shepherded through Congress four new major Navy programs: the F/A-18 Hornet carrier-based attack aircraft; the CH-53E, heavy-lift helicopter for the Marine Corps; Ohio-class submarines and the accompanying Trident missiles; as well as the Aegis surface-launched missile system.

“It’s hard to believe that 50 years ago Ambassador Middendorf was championing the Aegis Weapons System as the Secretary of the Navy. Today, our Aegis-equipped Arleigh Burke-class destroyers remain the workhorse of our force,” said Secretary Del Toro. “Ambassador Middendorf also championed the Ohio-class ballistic-missile submarine. Today, we’re working to continue that legacy. Indeed, of our nearly 100 ships under contract and more than 50 in construction, many of them can trace their lineage back to the systems and platforms he played a large role in shepherding through Congress.”

Secretary Del Toro added that the Department of the Navy continues to build on the foundation laid by Middendorf.

“Our number one acquisition priority, USS Columbia, represents the future of our ballistic missile and strategic deterrence force. We’re building Ford-class carriers, Virginia-class submarines, Constellation-class frigates, San Antonio-class LPDs, and Arleigh Burke-class destroyers. This year, we commissioned the first Flight III destroyer, USS Jack H. Lucas, which represents the most technologically advanced surface combatant ever built. When commissioned, USS J. William Middendorf will become part of that storied line of ships. She will be the most capable surface combatant ever built,” said Secretary Del Toro.

The ships we’re building across the country are foundational to the department’s ability to deter adversaries, support our allies and partners, and, if necessary, fight and win our nation’s wars, Secretary Del Toro continued.

“A ready, combat-credible, forward-deployed fleet remains the most potent, flexible, and versatile instrument of military power. It ensures that the seas remain free and open, allowing for the peaceful flow of goods, ideas, and people,” said Secretary Del Toro. “With this in mind, in September, I called for a new approach to maritime statecraft – a return to a national, whole of government effort to build comprehensive U.S. and maritime power.”

To that end, Secretary Del Toro outlined significant strides and new initiatives from the past year, including: the Marine Innovation Unit, the Navy’s Disruptive Capabilities Office, the department’s Science and Technology Board, and the Government Shipbuilder Council.

“And, this Administration and Navy continue to develop high-paying, high-skilled ‘new-collar’ jobs that restore America’s manufacturing prowess by combining traditionally blue-collar trades with cutting-edge manufacturing technologies of today,” said Secretary Del Toro.

Before closing, Secretary Del Toro stated that for the first time in more than 100 years, we face intense peacetime competition from a global, full-spectrum maritime power.

“The People’s Republic of China is our pacing challenge, and we must restore our Nation’s maritime power to meet it,” said Secretary Del Toro. “The future USS J. William Middendorf is key to that goal. We look forward to welcoming her into our fleet and are excited for its future crew to represent our nation on a global scale, just as her namesake did throughout his life.”

