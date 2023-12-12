Localities with low disbursement rate of national target programmes urged to speed up

VIETNAM, December 12 -

HÀ NỘI — Deputy Prime Minister Trần Lưu Quang urged localities with low disbursement rates of national investment target programmes to learn from the experience of other localities to speed up the task.

Chairing a meeting with ten localities with investment disbursement rates below 50 per cent on Monday, he said many localities with the same development conditions have achieved higher rates, attributing the low disbursement rates to lack of attention.

The ten localities are Điện Biên, Hòa Bình, Hà Tĩnh, Quảng Bình, Quảng Nam, Bình Định, Phú Yên, Đắk Nông, Bình Thuận and Kiên Giang with the investment capital disbursement rate ranging from 40 per cent to 48 per cent of assigned tasks as of November 30 this year.

The Ministry of Planning and Investment blamed the low rate on limitations linked to regulations on the national target programmes’ implementation. The socio-economic development programme for the ethnic minority groups and mountainous areas which has been implemented for the first time lacks experience.

Targets on the proportion of people using electronic medical examination and treatment records, the population with health management, and people participating and using remote medical examination and treatment applications or the rural clean water targets are difficult to achieve, said the ministry.

Natural disasters in some areas in the second half of this year also pose challenges to the national target programmes’ progress.

Deputy PM Quang urged the ten localities to exchange experience with other provinces and cities, ministries and sectors through the established hotlines, and make focused investment to shorten the project’s document preparation time and ensure the investment’s quality and efficiency.

He said the National Assembly is scheduled to hold a meeting in January 2024 to address eight groups of issues on the implementation of national target programmes, including capital, granting authority to local authorities to decide on investment project lists. — VNS