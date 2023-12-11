Inslee previews climate strategy to build on historic progress

WASHINGTON, December 11 - Gov. Jay Inslee on Monday unveiled his 2024 climate agenda that continues the state’s action to protect Washingtonians from climate change and create clean energy jobs. More than 100 students, laborers, business owners, Tribal leaders, legislators and people from communities overburdened by pollution joined to rally in support of Washington’s unwavering commitment to fighting climate change.

Inslee highlighted three policy proposals aimed at oil company accountability, strengthening the state’s cap-and-invest program, and phasing out methane gas. He also previewed how new Climate Commitment Act funds will be put to work in neighborhoods and communities across Washington.

"We're going to protect our children's lungs by converting diesel buses to electric and upgrading schools to improve air quality. We're going to make sure affordable multifamily housing has clean and efficient energy, so our most vulnerable communities can live comfortably while reducing their utility bills," Inslee said of the Climate Commitment Act investments. "We're installing thousands of EV chargers across the state. We're partnering with communities to design and develop sustainable neighborhoods. We're enabling Tribes to decarbonize as well. And we're assisting hundreds of thousands of Washington households with their electricity bills."

