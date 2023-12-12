BeONE Sports Announces the Addition of Star Athletes to Help Train Student Athletes in the U.S. and Beyond
Additional expert athletes include fourteen athletes from the Kansas Jayhawks, the University of Texas, the WNBA Atlanta Dream, and US Olympic VolleyballHOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, December 12, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The BeOne Sports App – the platform where accomplished athletes’ movements are digitized into a phone app with the goal of creating a training paradigm for athletes to learn – announces the inclusion of more outstanding athletes to their app helping athletes around the world learn even faster. With the use of mobile computer vision AI, BeOne Sports continues to digitize accomplished athletes’ form and technique into the mobile app, allowing for rapid feedback for sports training.
Among the recent additions, fourteen athletes from the Kansas Jayhawks Men's and Women’s Basketball teams are now available on the app, and they’re already making a positive impact on young athletes.
Founder & CEO of BeONE Sports, Scott Deans, said, “I am starting to hear many amazing stories about young people learning faster than ever before. And not only that they are learning faster, but they’re gaining confidence in themselves, because they are learning from accomplished athletes.”
Bert Auburn, the record setting place kicker for the University of Texas, is also a BeONE Sports athlete. Known for consistency, Bert’s form and technique are being downloaded as far away as Spain and Germany. As the NFL continues to expand American Football beyond the US, many of the specialized positions (QB, WR, RB, PK, etc) are in high demand. The BeONE Sports platform enables aspiring athletes anywhere in the world to learn specific positions and the micro-mechanics to train for them.
Cheyenne Parker is an All-Star guard for the WNBA Atlanta Dream. As one of the first professional BOS Athletes, Cheyenne has not only helped create the beginnings of basketball specific technology, but her presence in the BeONE Sports app has already made a massive impact. “My daughter had never once shot a basketball,” said Scott Deans, “and to be honest, she wasn’t confident enough to go out for the team at school. But after only 1 hour shooting in the driveway and visualizing Cheyenne Parker’s shooting technique against her own - she started making baskets. But the most important thing is - she's now going to try out for the team."
As football, basketball, and volleyball are three primary sports of focus, BeONE Sports has recently signed 3X Olympian Libero, Stacy Sykora. Known as one of the best defensive players in USA Volleyball history, Stacy is a BOS Ambassador and plans to help grow the sport of Volleyball with BeONE Sports.
“I just think BeONE is offering more than technology, “ Sykora said, “they are offering athletes of today the opportunity to have a larger impact through sports – they’re offering the opportunity to train the generation. And that is really exciting.”
BeONE Sports is the first and only company converging specific sports training technology with the use of NIL. Now, with over 135 contracted BOS Athletes, it is becoming the largest catalog of sports learning opportunities in the palm of your hand. As the landscape for Name, Image, Likeness continues to evolve, it is fantastic to see this particular use case which is much more important than just technology.
About BeONE Sports
BeONE Sports has developed cutting-edge, sports training technology based on body mechanics within any sport. They’ve invented “Comparative Training,” where accomplished athletes’ movements are digitized into the technology, creating a catalog of learning potential. Using their patent-pending AI on a mobile device, young athletes around the world can train with their heroes! Athletes, coaches and parents receive immediate feedback on technique and body-position improvements, and BeONE Sports is revolutionizing the use of NIL where athletes and coaches earn income while training the next generation. For more information, visit www.beonesports.com.
