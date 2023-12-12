Submit Release
Governor Pillen Statement in Response to the United Nations Food Strategy

LINCOLN, NE – Today, Governor Jim Pillen issued the following statement in response to Congressman Mike Flood’s introduction of a resolution condemning the United Nations (UN) Food Strategy released at the COP28:

“I appreciate Congressman Flood’s leadership on this very important issue. The United Nations’ radical attack on agriculture undermines the livelihoods of Nebraska farmers and ranchers, as well as those in other states where agriculture is an economic driver. Anti-agriculture activism damages the world’s food system and hurts the hungry. In Nebraska, our farmers and ranchers raise their products using sustainable methods, designed to protect the land and resources on which they rely. I urge the House of Representatives to pass Congressman Flood’s resolution, recognizing Nebraska’s collective role in feeding the world and saving the planet.”

A copy of Congressman Flood’s introduced resolution can be found here. A copy of the Food & Agriculture Organization report released over the weekend at COP28 can be found here.

