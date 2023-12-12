Mobile Virtualization Market Surges with Unprecedented Value, Expected to Reach New Heights by 2026 

Rising demand for BYOD, security, and seamless user experience propels the Mobile Virtualization Market's growth.

PORTLAND, ORIGON, UNITED STATES, December 12, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global mobile virtualization market across North America held the largest share in 2018, contributing to nearly two-fifths of the market, owing to high IT infrastructure spending and adoption of technological advancements. However, the market across the Asia-Pacific region is estimated to manifest the fastest CAGR of 20.9% during the forecast period, owing to rapid economic growth and showing high potential for the adoption of mobile virtualization solution.

Growth in need to rise employee efficiency, enhanced data security offered by mobile virtualization, and cost-saving associated with mobile virtualization solutions have boosted the growth of the global mobile virtualization market. However, performance and compatibility issues hamper the market growth. On the contrary, rise in demand for workspace as a service is expected to create lucrative opportunities in the near future.

The hypervisor segment held the largest share in 2018, contributing to more than three-fifths of the global mobile virtualization market, owing to rise in adoption of virtual machines among the organizations. However, the application container segment is projected to register the fastest CAGR of 20.5% during the forecast period, due to several benefits such as overhead cost, increase portability, greater efficiency, and better application development.

The small and medium enterprise segment is anticipated to portray the fastest CAGR of 21.4%, owing to rise in the development of SME's various emerging countries. However, the large enterprises segment held the largest share in 2018, contributing to more than three-fifths of the global mobile virtualization market, due to its capability to invest heavily in infrastructure development activities.

The IT & telecom segment held the largest share in 2018, accounting for more than one-fifth of the global mobile virtualization market, owing to rise in mobile virtualization solutions to decrease excessive IT infrastructure cost and deliver rapid deployment and innovative services. However, the healthcare segment is projected to register the fastest CAGR of 23.9% during the forecast period, due to enhanced security, cost benefits, and improved workflow that it offers to users.

Major market players:

► Blackberry Limited

► Broadcom Inc.

► Citrix Systems, Inc.

► Microsoft Corporation

► IBM Corporation

► Samsung Electronics

► Oracle Corporation

► Toshiba Corporation

► Cellrox Ltd.

► VMware, Inc.

