Pepper Lunch Continues Americas Expansion with Hawaii Multi-Unit Development Agreement

Japan’s iconic, DIY teppanyaki tracking to have 10 Hawaiian Locations open in the next 10 years

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pepper Lunch , the Japanese-born experiential fast-casual concept unlike any other, with more than 500 locations in 15 countries, announced today it has signed a development agreement in Hawaii, furthering the company’s investment in domestic expansion in the United States.



Led by Nari Uezu and her partner Sean Uezu, NiKU LLC has signed on to develop 10 units over the next 10 years in Hawaii, with the first location planned to open in Q1, 2025. Initial development will focus on Honolulu and throughout the greater island of Oahu. Nari serves as President of NiKU LLC and draws on her expertise in operations for Popeyes Hawaii including restaurant evaluations, brand standards, and sales growth initiatives. Sean Uezu, Vice President of NiKU LLC, combines over two decades of successful strategic planning and development experience in Hawaii with his current role at Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen. His impressive track record includes the growth and subsequent sale of a 14-unit T-Mobile retailer.

“During a trip to Japan over a decade ago, we first encountered Pepper Lunch and were captivated by the bustling restaurant packed with pleased customers. What struck us was the engaging open kitchen theatrically preparing customizable sizzling plates with speedy service - providing delicious flavor and an electric atmosphere that was uniquely entertaining,” explained Nari.

The group is thrilled to bring this concept to the Hawaiian Islands for locals and visitors alike. “This venture is about more than just food; it's about sharing the sizzling fast-steak concept with the 50th state to create a memorable dining experience that emphasizes flavor, quality, convenience, and value - all presented with Aloha,” continued Nari.

Established in 1994, Pepper Lunch is one of Japan’s largest homegrown franchise restaurant brands with over 500 locations in 15 countries. Renowned for quality food served in a unique and innovative way for dining in or delivery, and with guests being able to get in, dine, and be on their way in 20 minutes for under $20, the beloved Japanese-based brand seeks experienced franchise partners to expand its proven business model and cutting-edge customer offerings across the United States.

Pepper Lunch offers a delightful alternative to pricey yakiniku Japanese BBQ, captivating diners with its reasonably priced teppanyaki-style dining. The brand's innovative menu features a novel menu of Steaks, Curry Rice, Teriyaki, Pasta-based dishes, and the renowned Pepper Rice, all served on their patented hot iron plate. Pepper Lunch empowers diners to become the MasterChef of their meal, encouraging them to 'Sizzle It Your Way' for a personalized and interactive culinary experience.

“Pepper Lunch’s service and guest experience are unique and special, and the food is authentic, yet approachable,” said Pepper Lunch CEO, Troy Hooper. “We’re thrilled to continue our Americas franchise expansion by partnering with best-in-class leaders who understand the gameplan which leads to success for all parties involved.”

The original Japanese D-I-Y teppan restaurant, Pepper Lunch was founded in 1994 by one of Japan’s most famous chefs and entrepreneurs who wanted to introduce affordable premium steaks with quality ingredients served on a sizzling iron plate. Deliciously irresistible, Pepper Lunch proudly offers quality, tasty and affordable meals sourced from the finest ingredients paired with an unforgettable experience.

