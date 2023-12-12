Four Wheel Trends Provides Insights on Best Years for Lexus RX350

It also features a comprehensive guide on the best and worst years for this iconic luxury vehicle.

Raleigh, NC, Dec. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Four Wheel Trends, a comprehensive automotive website, is pleased to provide insights on the best years for Lexus RX350. According to industry reviews, consumer feedback, reported problems, and NHTSA statistics, the most reliable years for Lexus RX350 are 2014, 2018, 2020, 2021, 2022, and 2023. In these particular years, the car received the highest ratings in terms of safety, reliability, and performance. The post also talks about the Lexus RX350 years to avoid, including 2015, 2016, 2010, 2009, 2008, and 2007.



The Lexus RX has been one of the best-selling luxury cars for more than a decade. The vehicle is known for its brilliant balance, smooth ride, excellent built quality, and very promising resale value. This is why it is important to consider the Lexus RX 350 best years if customers are planning to buy a used car. So far, the best year for Lexus RX 350 is 2018, as it has no complaints online and has consistently received high reviews.

The post about the Lexus RX 350 best years also helps readers know the major flaws in certain years and upgrades in others. This information helps them make informed decisions when buying used cars. For instance, Lexus RX350 years to avoid are between 2007 and 2015. This is because there were complaints about oil leaks, dashboard cracking, steering problems, rattling front doors, etc. The author suggests potential buyers consider these common problems and complaints to ensure the safety and reliability of the vehicle.

Speaking of these two, the Lexus RX350 has various safety features, including airbags, anti-lock brakes, and a backup camera. The 2023, 2022, 2021, 2020, and 2019 models all received an overall safety rating of 5 out of 5 stars from the NHTSA. The 2023 model, in particular, comes with a Lexus Safety System+ 2.0, which includes features such as lane departure alert, pre-collision system, and automatic high beams. In terms of reliability, Consumer Reports indicated that the 2023, 2022, and 2021 models also received a perfect 5 out of 5 predicted reliability rating, while the 2020, 2019, and 2018 models earned a 4 out of 5 predicted reliability rating.

The post on the best years for Lexus RX350 talks about several details that are difficult to get, year by year or model by model. The author, Kern Campbell, has done years of research and put this article together to help fellow auto enthusiasts understand the peaks and pitfalls of this iconic car’s journey.

To learn more, one can read the entire article here: https://fourwheeltrends.com/best-years-for-the-lexus-rx350/.

About Four Wheel Trends

Four Wheel Trends was founded by Kern Campbell, an auto enthusiast whose love for vehicles started when he was just five years old. Kern acquired his first Jeep Wrangler YJ Sahara in 1995 while still in high school. Over the years, he has owned and reconditioned several vehicles, during which time he gained a lot of experience and expertise. Kern has received recognition in numerous publications, along with a feature on Wikipedia. In 2016, Kern started a site to blog about restoring old jeeps and thus evolved Four Wheel Trends, a comprehensive guide and resource for auto knowledge.

