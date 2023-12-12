Join GovDocs for a comprehensive webinar on employment law: Reviewing 2023's major developments and forecasting 2024 trends with expert panel insights.

Eagan, MN, Dec. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As 2023 draws to a close, GovDocs invites professionals to join a panel of employment law experts for a thought-provoking discussion of key developments from the past year and a preview of what employment law updates in 2024 may entail.

Join GovDocs on Tuesday, Dec. 12, for A Look Back, A Look Ahead: 2023 Employment Law Trends, and learn more about the latest employment law developments that may impact businesses in the new year.

Topics include:

• NLRB decisions and related developments

• Restrictive covenants/non-competes

• Proposed changes to FLSA minimum salary test

• Impact of Students for Fair Admissions v. Harvard on private employers

• 2024 predictions in employment law

Meet the Panel:

• Jana Bjorklund, GovDocs Senior Counsel, Employment Law

• Kevin Mosher, Partner, Thompson Coe and Founder of myHRgenius

• Dan Prokott, Partner, Faegre Drinker Biddle & Reath, LLP

This free webinar is open to all professionals interested in understanding the nuances of employment law. Don’t miss this opportunity to look ahead for 2024 employment law updates. The webinar will also be recorded and available online to view after the event date to those who registered. To reserve a spot, register at govdocs.com.

About GovDocs

GovDocs simplifies employment law compliance for large employers in the U.S. and Canada. The GovDocs software program integrates three solutions in one convenient place to help master the employment laws impacting businesses.

Have fewer than 30 locations?

The GovDocs Poster Store simplifies posting compliance for employers with less than 30 locations across all industries, offering a variety of posting products to meet their labor law compliance needs.

GovDocs Employment Law News is intended for market awareness only, it is not to be used for legal advice or counsel.





