Saudi Arabia Construction Chemicals Market is anticipated to generate $2.7 billion by 2032 | with CAGR 5.9%

Exploring The Latest Trends and Innovation in the Saudi Arabia Construction Chemicals Market

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, December 12, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The report, "Saudi Arabia Construction Chemicals Market by Product Type, External Insulation & Finish Systems, and Application: Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023–2032," published by Allied Market Research, reveals that the Saudi Arabia Construction Chemicals market witnessed a valuation of $1.5 billion in 2022, and is poised to reach $2.7 billion by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate of 5.9% from 2023 to 2032.

Construction chemicals, specialized compounds designed to expedite construction processes or enhance the longevity of existing structures, are gaining prominence in Saudi Arabia. The surge in infrastructure development and an increasing number of repair operations have propelled the adoption of advanced construction technologies, fueling the demand for building chemicals.

The growth of the construction chemicals market in Saudi Arabia is attributed to heightened government expenditure on construction projects, alongside increased participation from private entities in the real estate sector. The rising demand for new residential complexes and commercial structures further augments the need for construction chemicals in the region.

The trends of industrialization and urbanization are instrumental in driving customer-centric construction and infrastructure projects, resulting in increased investments in highways, bridges, ports, power transmission, and water utilities. The government's ambitious plan to elevate Saudi Arabia to a global trade center by boosting the private sector's GDP share from 40% to 65% by 2032, along with an increase in foreign direct investment, is contributing to the expansion of the construction chemicals market.

Despite the rapid expansion of the building sector, the concrete surface retarders market faces challenges in industrialized nations where awareness of these retarders and their benefits is limited. Affordable substitutes are preferred in these regions, emphasizing the need for educational initiatives to enlighten consumers about the advantages of concrete surface retarders for both vertical and horizontal surfaces.

Factors propelling the construction chemicals market include increased demand from the cement industry and the influx of foreign investors into the Saudi Arabian market. The country's focus on enhancing transport infrastructure and comprehensive plans for social infrastructure, transport, and energy & utility buildings also contribute to the market growth.

The concrete admixture segment dominates the market, holding a market share of 47.4% in 2022, with expectations to maintain its dominance. The insulation material segment, within external insulation & finishing, commands a market share of approximately 55% in 2022 and is projected to sustain its dominance. In terms of application, the residential segment leads in revenue and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 6.1%.

Key findings of the study

Saudi Arabia construction chemicals market size is provided in terms of revenue and volume.

By product type, concrete admixtures are projected to grow at the highest CAGR of approximately 6.4%, in terms of revenue, during the forecast period.

By external insulation & finish systems, the component segment is anticipated to grow with CAGR 6.1%, in terms of revenue, during the forecast period.

By application, the residential segment dominated the market and grew at a CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period.

The key players operating in the Saudi Arabia Construction Chemicals Market:

Fosroc International Ltd

SABIC

Arkema

Don Construction Products Ltd

Construction Material Chemical Industries

Saak Construction Chemicals

Polywed Construction Chemicals

Meister Co

3M Company

Sika AG

