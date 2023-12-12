Sandman Hotel Group and GreenStep Solutions are delighted to announce their new partnership

The latest EcoFund Verified collaboration will assist the hospitality group with investing in projects that reduce its environmental impact and carbon footprint

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Sandman Hotel Group today announced the next chapter of its commitment to sustainability with its participation in the GreenStep EcoFund Verified Program. The latest agreement will accelerate the group's work in actively reducing consumption and lowering its overall carbon footprint by investing in more efficient technologies, based on international best practices standards.





100% Canadian family-owned and operated, the Sandman Hotel Group has been operating for more than 50 years having opened its first property in Smithers, British Columbia in 1967. Now with over 60 destinations across Canada, the US, the UK, and Ireland, the group is dedicated to incorporating conservation and resource management into the execution of the daily operations of its properties.

“In considering the accelerated environmental impact effects of late, we are expanding, along with increasing, our steps to reduce our carbon footprint and energy usage. This partnership will assist & guide us in making the most effective improvements to equipment upgrades and operational processes,” shares Kelly Watt, Director of Special Projects, Sandman Hotel Group.

“I’m very pleased to witness the expansion of our partnership with GreenStep Solutions,” advises Sean Braid, Vice-President of the Sandman Hotel Group. “We’re confident that our focus on becoming a greener company will benefit our communities, and team members, and also strengthen our business relationships. I am very excited to see us achieve our green goals as we work together on these initiatives.”





GreenStep is a social enterprise, founded in 2008 to help businesses and organizations measure and improve their sustainability performance and take meaningful climate action. To date, they have worked with thousands of businesses and organizations in Canada and globally, within several sectors, including private, public, non-profit, and academic institutions; in a variety of industries such as tourism and hospitality, retail, professional services, and manufacturing; and with organizations of all sizes, from owner-operated businesses to publicly traded companies.

"We are so excited to be working alongside the Sandman Hotel Group on their sustainability journey," says Angela Nagy, CEO of GreenStep. "By joining GreenStep's EcoFund Verified program, Sandman Hotels will be accelerating the adoption of energy, water, and waste-conserving projects at each property, helping to measurably reduce its carbon footprint and improve overall sustainability performance."

Beginning November 7, 2023, an EcoFee will be included in each customer transaction at participating hotels as part of the initial commencement phase. The EcoFund will then be managed by GreenStep and applied to measurable environmental sustainability projects at Sandman Hotel Group properties. For full information on the Sandman Hotel Group's sustainability measures and initiatives, please visit https://www.sandmanhotels.com/about-us/sustainability.





ABOUT THE SANDMAN HOTEL GROUP

The Sandman Hotel Group is a collection of economy, midscale, and premium hotel brands found in 5 countries worldwide. It is owned and operated by Northland Properties Corporation - the force behind well-known brands such as The Sutton Place Hotels, Denny's Canada, Moxies, Chop Steakhouse & Bar, Shark Club, Revelstoke Mountain Resort, Grouse Mountain Resort, Dallas Stars NHL Team, and Northland Asset Management Company.

When you arrive at any of the Sandman Hotel Group’s destinations, you’ll be greeted with true Canadian hospitality, comfort, style, and affordability.

