Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,568 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 447,773 in the last 365 days.

Atlantic Premiers Discuss Healthcare, Immigration, Housing, Infrastructure

CANADA, December 11 - Premier Tim Houston met with his Atlantic counterparts to discuss the top priorities for Atlantic Canadians during a virtual meeting of the Council of Atlantic Premiers today, December 11. Prince Edward Island Premier Dennis King chaired the meeting.

The discussion included:

  • the premiers’ commitment to improving the delivery of healthcare services and working together to address regional healthcare challenges
  • the need for further collaboration with the federal government for targeted immigration and workforce strategies to address continued labour shortages, especially in healthcare and the skilled trades
  • the need for the federal government to work with Atlantic provinces on new ways of increasing the housing supply and on funding strategic infrastructure
  • the importance of interprovincial ferry services in the Atlantic region and the need for the federal government to have plans in place to ensure their affordability, reliability and availability into the future.

The meeting communique is available at: https://cap-cpma.ca/newsroom/

-30-

You just read:

Atlantic Premiers Discuss Healthcare, Immigration, Housing, Infrastructure

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more