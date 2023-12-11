Atlantic Premiers Discuss Healthcare, Immigration, Housing, Infrastructure

CANADA, December 11 - Premier Tim Houston met with his Atlantic counterparts to discuss the top priorities for Atlantic Canadians during a virtual meeting of the Council of Atlantic Premiers today, December 11. Prince Edward Island Premier Dennis King chaired the meeting.

The discussion included:

the premiers’ commitment to improving the delivery of healthcare services and working together to address regional healthcare challenges

the need for further collaboration with the federal government for targeted immigration and workforce strategies to address continued labour shortages, especially in healthcare and the skilled trades

the need for the federal government to work with Atlantic provinces on new ways of increasing the housing supply and on funding strategic infrastructure

the importance of interprovincial ferry services in the Atlantic region and the need for the federal government to have plans in place to ensure their affordability, reliability and availability into the future.

The meeting communique is available at: https://cap-cpma.ca/newsroom/

