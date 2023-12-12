State of New Mexico, FEMA and Claims Office Launching Outreach Effort, Starting with Text Message Campaign

Santa Fe, NM. — Beginning Dec. 13, impacted individuals and families of Mora and San Miguel counties who applied for FEMA assistance after the Hermit’s Peak/Calf Canyon Fires and floods and who have not yet filed a claim with the Claims Office, may receive a text message from the Claims Office asking if they are interested in receiving more information about the Claims Office or additional recovery resources.

The text message will come from the Hermit’s Peak/Calf Canyon Claims Office and will ask them to select from a series of options to tell us what best fits their current situation. By providing a response, we will know how we can better assist them. Every response will receive an acknowledgement text.

Individuals with a landline and FEMA does not have their cell phone number, they can call the Claims Office Helpline 505-995-7133 or Disaster Case Management at 505-670-4662 to learn more about this effort.

Individual renters or homeowners, regardless of whether they received or were denied FEMA assistance, can file a Notice of Loss with the Claims office. If they have not yet filed a Notice of Loss, they can find the form at fema.gov/hermits-peak or at one of our Claims Offices where Claims Navigators are ready to help.

The text campaign is a joint effort by the state and federal partners to support access to programs like the State of New Mexico Disaster Case Management, FEMA disaster assistance and the Hermit’s Peak/Calf Canyon Claims Office.

Recipients who suspect that a text is not from the Claims Office, please call the Helpline and they can help verify the legitimacy of the text. Or call Disaster Case Management at 505-670-4662.

The Claims Office is focused on providing impacted individuals and families with the compensation needed to recover, restore and rebuild what was lost as a result of the fire. For questions about the claims process, you can call the Helpline at 505-995-7133 Monday thru Thursday from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. You can also visit one of the Claims Offices located in Las Vegas or Mora Monday, Wednesday and Thursday from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., Tuesdays from 7:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. And Saturdays from 9 a.m. to noon. The Santa Fe office is open Monday through Thursday 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The State of New Mexico’s Disaster Case Management program provides Case Managers that act as a single point of contact to assist with applications and advocate for individuals with all recovery programs. To enroll in Case Management or for more information, call 505-670-4662.

For information and updates regarding the Claims Office, please visit the Hermit’s Peak/Calf Canyon Claims Office website at fema.gov/hermits-peak. For information in Spanish, visit fema.gov/es/hermits-peak. You can also follow our Facebook page and turn on notifications to stay up to date about the claims process, upcoming deadlines and other program announcements at Hermit's Peak/Calf Canyon Claims Office | Facebook.