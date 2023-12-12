Kahului Disaster Recovery Center to Close Dec. 15; Help Still Here

HONOLULU – The Kahului Disaster Recovery Center will close at 6 p.m. Friday, Dec. 15, but disaster-related assistance for survivors of the August wildfires will remain available at multiple locations on Maui.

The Kahului center’s location:

Maui College Community Services Center Building 205

310 W. Kaahumanu Ave.

Kahului, HI 96732

8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday to Saturday; closed Sundays

Ceases operations: 6 p.m. Friday, Dec. 15

The Lahaina Disaster Recovery Center remains open and survivors can continue to get information, application updates or referrals to programs offered by FEMA, the U.S. Small Business Administration and other federal, state and local agencies and organizations. You can also learn about the next steps in your recovery, access FEMA assistance or apply for an SBA disaster loan.

The Lahaina center’s location:

Lahaina Civic Center Gymnasium

1840 Honoapi‘ilani Highway

Lahaina, Hawai‘i 96761

8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday to Saturday; closed Sundays

8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 13, 20, 27

Help is also available by phone. What’s important is that you stay in touch with FEMA. Update FEMA if you change your address or phone number, even if only temporarily. Missing or wrong information could delay your recovery. Reach out to a specialist at the FEMA Helpline at 800-621-3362, which is open from 1 a.m. to 8 p.m., seven days a week.

The deadline to apply for FEMA disaster assistance is Monday, Dec. 11. Here are the ways to apply:

The deadline for homeowners, renters and businesses to apply for an SBA disaster loan for physical property damage is also Monday, Dec. 11.

Survivors may apply online, receive additional disaster assistance information, and download SBA loan applications at https://www.sba.gov/hawaii-wildfires. You may also call SBA’s Customer Service Center at 800-659-2955 or email disastercustomerservice@sba.gov for more information.

or email disastercustomerservice@sba.gov for more information. For people who are deaf, hard-of-hearing or have a speech disability, dial 711 to access telecommunications relay services. Completed applications should be mailed to U.S. Small Business Administration, Processing and Disbursement Center, 14925 Kingsport Road, Fort Worth, TX 76155.

For the latest information on the Maui wildfire recovery efforts, visit mauicounty.gov, mauirecovers.org, fema.gov/disaster/4724 and Hawaii Wildfires - YouTube. Follow FEMA on social media: @FEMARegion9 and facebook.com/fema. You may also get disaster assistance information and download applications at sba.gov/hawaii-wildfires.