Secondhand Goods Demand in Asia Pacific to Surge at 9.7% CAGR through 2034 Amid Sustainability Concerns and Rising Middle-class Population | Future Market Insights, Inc.

The secondhand goods industry has been growing in popularity across Asia Pacific. This is influenced by the allure of discovering reasonably priced, high-quality goods and a rising consciousness of sustainability & environmental issues among consumers.

NEWARK, Del, Dec. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per newly released data by Future Market Insights (FMI), the Asia Pacific secondhand goods industry is expected to be worth US$ 77,914.5 million in 2024 and US$ 1,96,645.8 million in 2034. The industry is expected to surge at a 9.7% CAGR from 2024 to 2034.



The secondhand goods industry is driven by the growing awareness of environmental issues and the convenience & ease of buying and selling secondhand goods online. The rising middle-class population has considerably aided the spread, including increasing awareness of sustainability and demand for unique & vintage items. With more discretionary income, consumers are interested in sustainable and affordable purchasing options, making used items desirable.

A significant factor propelling the expansion of the secondhand goods industry is the growing focus on environmental awareness and sustainability. Purchasing used goods helps prolong the life of products and lowers the demand for new manufacturing, which promotes a more circular and sustainable economy.

To save money, consumers frequently resort to secondhand businesses. As pre-owned goods are usually less expensive than their new equivalents, they are a desirable choice for those on a tight budget. This affordability applies to several interests, including electronics and apparel.

The second-hand goods industry has changed with the development of online marketplaces. Connecting and conducting business has become simpler for consumers and sellers due to Facebook Marketplace, eBay, Craigslist, and specialized resale applications.

Expanding mobile apps and e-commerce platforms has been crucial to developing the secondhand goods industry. With the help of websites such as Shopee, Lazada, Carousell, and eBay, it is simpler for customers to buy & sell used goods. This trend has been made more accessible by the increasing use of cell phones and the rising popularity of mobile applications for secondhand shopping.

Key Takeaways from the Asia Pacific Secondhand Goods Industry Report:

The beauty and health segment by product type is projected to gain traction over the forecast period with a CAGR of 18.4% .

. The Asia Pacific secondhand goods industry is expected to be worth US$ 77,914.5 million in 2024.

in 2024. The Asia Pacific secondhand goods industry is expected to reach a valuation of US$ 1,96,645.8 million in 2034.

in 2034. The Asia Pacific secondhand goods business is projected to surge at 9.7% CAGR from 2024 to 2034.

CAGR from 2024 to 2034. Japan is projected to surge at a CAGR of 9.0% by 2034.





"Countries such as Japan and South Korea have a culture of thrift shopping, and buying pre-owned goods is deeply ingrained. Rising environmental consciousness, cost-effectiveness, and a growing preference for unique items have further driven the growth of the secondhand goods industry in the Asia Pacific," Says Sneha Verghese, Senior Consultant for Consumer Goods and Products at Future Market Insights (FMI).

Competitive Landscape

The Asia Pacific secondhand goods industry, boasts a vibrant and diverse competitive landscape driven by consumer interest in cost-effective alternatives. Online marketplaces such as Carousell, Rakuten, and OLX have become vital hubs for buying and selling secondhand items, offering several categories, from fashion and electronics to home goods.

The Asia Pacific secondhand goods industry is poised for continued expansion, fuelled by evolving consumer preferences favoring sustainability, affordability, and diverse choices. As players innovate and adapt to meet changing demands, the landscape will likely witness further evolution and intensifying competition in the years ahead.

For instance,

In 2023, SaSa was honored with the "2023 Greater Bay Area Most Outstanding Business Awards" by CORPHUB.

SaSa was honored with the "2023 Greater Bay Area Most Outstanding Business Awards" by CORPHUB. In 2022, the e-commerce behemoth Amazon invested in Cashify, a re-commerce platform specializing in electronic devices like mobile phones and laptops.

Scope of the Report:

Attribute Details Estimated Industry Value (2024) US$ 77,914.5 million Projected Industry Value (2034) US$ 1,96,645.8 million Anticipated Growth Rate (2024 to 2034) 9.7 % Forecast Period 2024 to 2034 Historical Data Available for 2019 to 2023 Industry Analysis US$ million for Value Key Countries Covered China

Japan

India

South Korea

Indonesia

Thailand

Singapore

Malaysia

Hong Kong

Australia and New Zealand

Rest of Asia Pacific Key Segments Covered Product Type

Sales Channel Key Companies Profiled Carousell

OLX

Tokopedia

Reebelo

Sangeetha Mobiles

Cashify

Hamleys

BookMooch

Qoo10

My Toys

Nykaa

Flipkart

PetSmart

Pet Lovers Centre

Anchanto

Rakuten

SaSa

Kakaku.com

Toy "R" Us

Yahoo! Auctions Japan Report Coverage Forecast, Company Share Analysis, Competition Intelligence, Dynamics and Challenges, and Strategic Growth Initiatives





Asia Pacific Secondhand Goods Industry Outlook by Category:

By Product Type:

Apparel/Fashion Women’s Men’s Baby/Kids

House, Garden, Do-It-Yourself

Consumer Electronics

Media and Entertainment

Consumer Appliances

Beauty and Health

Toys

Leisure, Sports, and Fitness

Pet Supplies

By Sales Channel:

Thrift Stores/Resale Stores

Online Market Places

Consignment Shops

Other Channels

About the Consumer Products Division at Future Market Insights (FMI)

Expert analysis, actionable insights, and strategic recommendations – the consumer products team at Future Market Insights (FMI) helps clients from all over the globe with their unique business intelligence needs.

Authored by:

Sneha Varghese (Senior Consultant, Consumer Products & Goods) has 6+ years of experience in the market research and consulting industry.

Her work is primarily focused on facilitating strategic decisions, planning and managing cross-functional business operations, technology projects, and driving successful implementations.

