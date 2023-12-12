Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton is warning citizens that scammers are sending fraudulent emails using his name, signature, and the Office of the Attorney General (“OAG”) Seal to obtain sensitive personal information.

The examples found by the OAG pretend to be from the Social Security Board, fraudulently warning that the person’s social security number will be suspended due to being charged with crimes such as drug trafficking, money laundering, theft, and tax evasion. These emails may also tell the recipient to call a toll-free phone number that the scammers will use to steal their personal information.

If you have received a similar letter or email, DO NOT CALL the number or provide any information.

Similar “phishing” scam campaigns have attempted to use Attorney General Paxton’s signature and seal, including in 2019 and 2022.

If you or anyone you know receives an email or any other communication like this, please report the suspected fraud to the Texas Attorney General’s Consumer Protection Division by calling toll-free 1-800-621-0508, or by filing an online complaint at https://www.texasattorneygeneral.gov/consumer-protection/file-consumer-complaint.