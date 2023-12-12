Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,569 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 447,778 in the last 365 days.

CON­SUMER ALERT: Beware of Fraud­u­lent Emails Attempt­ing to Steal Per­son­al Infor­ma­tion Using Attor­ney Gen­er­al Paxton’s Sig­na­ture and Seal

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton is warning citizens that scammers are sending fraudulent emails using his name, signature, and the Office of the Attorney General (“OAG”) Seal to obtain sensitive personal information.  

The examples found by the OAG pretend to be from the Social Security Board, fraudulently warning that the person’s social security number will be suspended due to being charged with crimes such as drug trafficking, money laundering, theft, and tax evasion. These emails may also tell the recipient to call a toll-free phone number that the scammers will use to steal their personal information.  

If you have received a similar letter or email, DO NOT CALL the number or provide any information.    

Similar “phishing” scam campaigns have attempted to use Attorney General Paxton’s signature and seal, including in 2019 and 2022.  

If you or anyone you know receives an email or any other communication like this, please report the suspected fraud to the Texas Attorney General’s Consumer Protection Division by calling toll-free 1-800-621-0508, or by filing an online complaint at https://www.texasattorneygeneral.gov/consumer-protection/file-consumer-complaint.  

You just read:

CON­SUMER ALERT: Beware of Fraud­u­lent Emails Attempt­ing to Steal Per­son­al Infor­ma­tion Using Attor­ney Gen­er­al Paxton’s Sig­na­ture and Seal

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more