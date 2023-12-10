Statement by the Alliance of Small Island States (AOSIS):Initial feedback on fossil fuel phaseout in draft GST text
This Can Not Be The COP That Kills 1.5
Dubai, December 11th, 2023
- We are concerned that the process at this time is not in the spirit of multilateralism.
As SIDS, we feel our voices are not being heard, while it appears that several other
Parties have enjoyed preferential treatment, compromising the transparency and
inclusivity of the process.
- We are greatly concerned that this lack of a platform to air our views has resulted in
weak language that will obliterate our chances of maintaining the 1.5°C warming
limit.
- Our red line is a strong commitment to keeping the 1.5c warming limit. Any text that
compromises 1.5 will be rejected.
- If we do not have strong mitigation outcomes at this COP, then this will be
remembered as the COP where 1.5 would have died. This should not be the legacy of
this UAE COP.
- Paragraph 39 of the GST text draft includes weak language on fossil fuels is
completely insufficient. It does not refer to a phase out at all. It presents a menu of
options that states “COULD” take. Could is unacceptable. States MUST take action on
fossil fuel phase out.
- Finance and mitigation must go hand in hand. Developed countries must lead
because they have the resources to do so, we call on major economies to take the lead
here in finance flows.
- We will not sign our death certificate. We cannot sign on to text that does not have
strong commitments on phasing out fossil fuels.
- We have been asked throughout this process, what is at stake if these negotiations do
not return a strong outcome that Keeps 1.5 Alive. How can you not understand – it is
our very survival that is at stake?
- This is why in every room, our negotiators have been pushing tirelessly for decisions
that align with staying under 1.5 degrees of warming. That is why if Parties continue
to oppose the phase out of fossil fuels and fossil fuel subsidies, they must stop and
question their own commitment to this process.
- As big emitters continue to serve an antiquated industry which is responsible for over
90% of current CO2 emissions – and rising – AOSIS will be here. We will never stop
fighting for a future where our people cannot just survive but thrive. Because as a
result of the actions of big emitters, we have no choice.
- And we remind you yet again – our small island developing states are on the frontlines
of this climate crisis, but if you continue prioritizing profit over people, you are
putting your own future on the line.
- We call on our allies to support our call and stand with us to keep 1.5 alive.
- Minister Cedric Schuster, Samoa
AOSIS Chair