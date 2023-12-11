New Legislation Secures Modern Professional Licensing System

CHICAGO - The Illinois Department of Professional Regulation (IDFPR) has announced - The Illinois Department of Professional Regulation (IDFPR) has announced HB2394 has been signed into law, which will allow the Department to use a competitive, expedited process to identify and implement a new professional licensing system. This process is the result of legislation sponsored by Sen. Suzy Glowiak Hilton and Rep. Bob Morgan passed by the General Assembly in November to equip IDFPR with the means to provide Illinois with a new, online licensing system as soon as possible.





"This new law will move us one step closer to streamlining the state's licensure process to help connect residents with good jobs and alleviate workforce shortages across our communities," said Senator Suzy Glowiak Hilton (D-Western Springs). "By providing IDFPR with this support, we will help promote an effective and streamlined licensure process for all Illinoisans."





"I applaud this bill, which provides real solutions to a real problem, and does so in a timely manner to serve the people of Illinois," said Rep. Bob Morgan (D-Deerfield). "This collaboration between Governor Pritzker's Administration and the General Assembly shows government does work. Together, we will build a professional licensing system that models best practices and meets the modern needs of our State."





As required by HB2394, the new licensing software must be able to process initial license applications and renewal fees, along with the issuance of licenses to qualified applicants. This winter, a solicitation will be published in Bidbuy, the State of Illinois' eProcurement system , where vendors may submit their licensing system proposals. IDFPR will also publish a list in BidBuy of all questions received by prospective vendors, along with answers from the Department. Prospective vendors will then have through the date listed in the published solicitation to submit their proposals. IDFPR will then evaluate proposals and schedule demonstrations of the licensing systems with eligible vendors. Thereafter, IDFPR will evaluate the demonstrations, submit a request for final offers to the vendors, and utilize a final ranking of the vendors to identify and select the new licensing system.





"This process - the result of a collaborative efforts between IDFPR, lawmakers, and stakeholders - will ensure we set the gold standard nationally for professional licensing here in Illinois," said IDFPR Secretary Mario Treto, Jr. "We are eager and prepared to take these steps in securing the solution the hardworking people across the Land of Lincoln deserve."



