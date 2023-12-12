Part of a California law allowing “three strikes” inmates to seek reductions in their life sentence if their third felony conviction was neither serious nor violent was ruled invalid Friday by a state appeals court, which said it conflicted with the voters’ intent to protect the public.
Court overturns part of 2021 California law modifying 'three strikes'
