‘We can’t be subject to political whims’: Candidates debate judges’ role in public safety outcomes

In a rare judicial debate, two challengers of San Francisco Superior Court judges in the March 2024 election described themselves as champions of public safety while portraying the city as awash in crime and drugs. But they presented little criticism of the incumbent judges or their decisions.
