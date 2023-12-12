Opinion – Op-Ed | Is a law barring domestic abusers from owning guns unconstitutional? SCOTUS to decide

On November 7, the Supreme Court heard an important case about gun rights that provides the court the opportunity to make clear that the government may regulate firearms to keep them out of the hands of dangerous people. United States v. Rahimi involves a federal law that prohibits those under a restraining order in a domestic violence case from having guns. It is a law that has saved untold numbers of lives, especially women’s lives. A federal court of appeals declared the law unconstitutional, and it is imperative that the Supreme Court reverse this and uphold the law.