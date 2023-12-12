Aspiring Court Reporters in Wait as California Courts Struggle

About one quarter of Los Angeles Superior Court reporter positions are vacant. Some courts across California, like Los Angeles Superior Court, have ceased to provide reporters in family law and probate matters, rendering appeals in those cases essentially impossible. Meanwhile, many training programs in California have shut down, often over accreditation issues.
