VEERUM announces VEERUM DigitalTWIN single-tenant offering
EINPresswire.com/ -- VEERUM, a leader in digital asset management, announces announces a new single-tenant deployment offering of its award-winning DigitalTWIN platform. This strategic product release supports organizations with complex compliance requirements where multi-tenant hosting is no longer a viable option due to regulatory restrictions. Single-tenant hosting specifically addresses the data isolation requirements of these companies, while providing increased deployment flexibility.
VEERUM’s single-tenant product offering provides dedicated resources and data storage locations for each individual tenant. Each single-tenant will have their own dedicated database cluster, plus the ability to choose higher powered database cluster tiers and sizes. Single-tenant clients can specify database options and set custom specifications to comply with internal policies and industry-specific regulations. With a single-tenant model, clients have the option of adding on the VEERUM DigitalTWIN API for programmatic access, open data communication across systems, and integration with existing client systems and applications.
“Clients are very excited about VEERUM's new single-tenant offering,” says VEERUM CTO Rob Southon. “Single-tenancy offers additional control, dedicated tiered services, and flexible storage options. Clients that require their data to be physically separated can choose our single-tenancy offering to meet their stringent compliance needs.”
As they come under expanding scrutiny, large organizations in regulated industries are faced with increasing complexities around data governance. VEERUM’s single-tenant SaaS offering addresses these challenges by providing data segregation, compliance with strict regulations, and flexibility with database configurations. The future direction for VEERUM’s single-tenant model is expected to include the option for clients to choose the geolocation for their data storage.
About VEERUM
VEERUM, a global software provider, is transforming asset management with visual intelligence. VEERUM DigitalTWIN, the world’s premier digital twin offering, provides a new visual way of doing work proven to improve productivity and collaboration on live asset conditions. With unlimited users and unlimited data, capital intensive industries are bringing their physical assets online with data-enriched 2D and 3D visualizations.
