Readout of HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra’s Meeting with LGBTQI+ Leaders to Discuss Health Equity

Today, U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) Secretary Xavier Becerra hosted leaders from lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer, and intersex (LGBTQI+) civil rights organizations in Washington to discuss actions the Department has taken to advance health equity, increase access to health care, secure non-discrimination protections, and increase access to behavioral health for the LGBTQI+ community.

During the meeting, Secretary Becerra highlighted some of these actions to date, including:

A newly released ASPE brief on Emerging Practices for Supporting LGBTQI+ Young People Across Human Services Programs, which shares practices for service providers to support the needs and well-being of LGBTQI+ young people in their programs and communities. Strengthening civil rights protections: HHS has issued multiple landmark proposed regulations to protect LGBTQI+ individuals and families from discrimination. Those rules include: A proposed rule from HHS’s Office for Civil Rights and the Assistant Secretary for Financial Resources (ASFR) proposed changes to the HHS Grant Rule which would protect LGBTQI+ people from discrimination in important health and human services programs by clarifying and reaffirming the prohibition on discrimination on the basis of sexual orientation and gender identity in certain statutes. A proposed rule from HHS’s Office for Civil Rights which would update implementation of Section 504 of the Rehabilitation Act to protect against discrimination based on an individual’s HIV status or diagnosis of gender dysphoria. A proposed rule from HHS’s Administration for Children and Families which would ensure LGBTQI+ youth in foster care receive safe and appropriate placements. A proposed rule from HHS’s Office for Civil Rights which would strengthen health care non-discrimination protections for LGBTQI+ patients under Section 1557 of the Affordable Care Act.

HHS is committed to building on this progress in order to deliver on the promise of health equity for communities that have often been underserved and under-resourced.

