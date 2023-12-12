SONY MUSIC LATIN-IBERIA UNVEILS BRAND PARTNERSHIPS TEAM IN PORTUGAL, APPOINTING INÊS SAAD AS HEAD OF NEW BUSINESS
LISBON, PORTUGAL, December 12, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, Sony Music Latin-Iberia proudly introduces its ambitious new Brand Partnerships initiative based in Portugal. As the visionary behind this endeavor, Inês Saad assumes the role of Head of New Business, setting her sights on redefining the landscape of brand and music synergies in the region. Inês seeks to focus on the vast potential within the Portuguese market and guide brands in harnessing music as a formidable pillar in their marketing strategies. Sony Music, under her guidance, aspires to not only ideate creatively but also execute, offering brands comprehensive, 360º projects, encompassing everything from conception to production.
Drawing from a deep well of over 15 years of experience in broadcast media and telecommunications, Inês has consistently demonstrated her knack for marrying creative and strategic insights. Her earlier leadership roles, such as her tenure at Atelier Impresa where she was responsible for all branded content and special projects initiatives, and at Optimus orchestrating monumental initiatives like the Optimus D'Bandada music event, have solidified her stature as a luminary in the industry.
Fernando Cabral, Executive Vice President, Business Development of Sony Music Latin-Iberia, spoke enthusiastically about the new venture: "Launching the Brand Partnerships initiative in Portugal aligns perfectly with Sony's overarching vision. Inês, with her enviable resume and forward-thinking mindset, is ideally suited to helm this mission. We are incredibly optimistic about the groundbreaking collaborations and innovations that await under her stewardship."
On her groundbreaking role and the objectives ahead, Ines commented, "Since my initiation at Sony in April, it's been an invigorating journey, meticulously shaping the strategy and ethos of this department. As we navigate the exciting landscape of music, entertainment, and brand alliances, our ultimate ambition is crystal clear: craft transformative campaigns that position Sony as the quintessential partner for any brand seeking to harness the power of music."
Sony Music Latin-Iberia, propelled by Inês Saad's leadership, is poised to usher in a revolutionary chapter of music, entertainment, and brand alliances in Portugal.
###
ABOUT SONY MUSIC US LATIN
Sony Music US Latin is the #1 Latin music record label in the world, home to the most prolific Latin artists, ranging from emerging and independent talents to global superstars. As a multi-service record label, we take pride in elevating and supporting our creators at every stage of their careers. Our diverse roster of talents is known for the most beloved Latin music worldwide, spanning a wide variety of genres, including alternative, bachata, banda, classical, mariachi, merengue, pop, reggaeton, salsa, urbano, and more. Sony Music US Latin is a part of Sony Music Entertainment. For more information, visit us here.
MEDIA CONTACT
Cristy Verdeja Zaldívar
Cristy@PointeConnect.com
Cristy Verdeja Zaldívar
Drawing from a deep well of over 15 years of experience in broadcast media and telecommunications, Inês has consistently demonstrated her knack for marrying creative and strategic insights. Her earlier leadership roles, such as her tenure at Atelier Impresa where she was responsible for all branded content and special projects initiatives, and at Optimus orchestrating monumental initiatives like the Optimus D'Bandada music event, have solidified her stature as a luminary in the industry.
Fernando Cabral, Executive Vice President, Business Development of Sony Music Latin-Iberia, spoke enthusiastically about the new venture: "Launching the Brand Partnerships initiative in Portugal aligns perfectly with Sony's overarching vision. Inês, with her enviable resume and forward-thinking mindset, is ideally suited to helm this mission. We are incredibly optimistic about the groundbreaking collaborations and innovations that await under her stewardship."
On her groundbreaking role and the objectives ahead, Ines commented, "Since my initiation at Sony in April, it's been an invigorating journey, meticulously shaping the strategy and ethos of this department. As we navigate the exciting landscape of music, entertainment, and brand alliances, our ultimate ambition is crystal clear: craft transformative campaigns that position Sony as the quintessential partner for any brand seeking to harness the power of music."
Sony Music Latin-Iberia, propelled by Inês Saad's leadership, is poised to usher in a revolutionary chapter of music, entertainment, and brand alliances in Portugal.
###
ABOUT SONY MUSIC US LATIN
Sony Music US Latin is the #1 Latin music record label in the world, home to the most prolific Latin artists, ranging from emerging and independent talents to global superstars. As a multi-service record label, we take pride in elevating and supporting our creators at every stage of their careers. Our diverse roster of talents is known for the most beloved Latin music worldwide, spanning a wide variety of genres, including alternative, bachata, banda, classical, mariachi, merengue, pop, reggaeton, salsa, urbano, and more. Sony Music US Latin is a part of Sony Music Entertainment. For more information, visit us here.
MEDIA CONTACT
Cristy Verdeja Zaldívar
Cristy@PointeConnect.com
Cristy Verdeja Zaldívar
Pointe Connect
+1 (305) 298-8539
Cristy@PointeConnect.com