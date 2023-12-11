Photo Release: Commissioner Jett Visits Redwood Area Schools (12/11/23)

MINNEAPOLIS – Minnesota Department of Education (MDE) Commissioner Willie Jett visited Redwood Valley Middle School and High School Monday to connect with students, school leaders and educators.

Commissioner Jett took a tour of the schools, seeing their Dakota language and Career and Technical Education spaces and opportunities. Students gave descriptions about what they were learning at each of the stops.

A student speaks to Commissioner Willie Jett during a school tour.

Commissioner Willie Jett toured classrooms where students spoke about what they are learning in each classroom.

Commissioner Willie Jett listened to students speaking about their learning and opportunities at Redwood Area Schools.

Commissioner Willie Jett hears from a student about what students are learning in their Foods classes.

Commissioner Jett and members of the MDE leadership team are working to visit every Minnesota school district, charter school, Bureau of Indian Education school, and intermediate and cooperative district in Minnesota.

The goal of the visits is to give educators a chance to tell MDE team members about what is happening in their schools and to learn what MDE can do to better support educators, school staff members and students.

Every school gets to choose what their visit looks like, whether that be visiting a fifth-grade classroom, learning about college and career readiness programming, or meeting with school administrators. MDE staff have visited more than 150 schools since Commissioner Jett joined the agency in January.

