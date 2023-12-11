Photo Release: Commissioner Jett Visits Redwood Area Schools (12/11/23)

Submit Release
MINNEAPOLIS – Minnesota Department of Education (MDE) Commissioner Willie Jett visited Redwood Valley Middle School and High School Monday to connect with students, school leaders and educators. 

Commissioner Jett took a tour of the schools, seeing their Dakota language and Career and Technical Education spaces and opportunities. Students gave descriptions about what they were learning at each of the stops. 

Commissioner Jett and members of the MDE leadership team are working to visit every Minnesota school district, charter school, Bureau of Indian Education school, and intermediate and cooperative district in Minnesota.

The goal of the visits is to give educators a chance to tell MDE team members about what is happening in their schools and to learn what MDE can do to better support educators, school staff members and students.

Every school gets to choose what their visit looks like, whether that be visiting a fifth-grade classroom, learning about college and career readiness programming, or meeting with school administrators. MDE staff have visited more than 150 schools since Commissioner Jett joined the agency in January. 

About the Agency

The Minnesota Department of Education provides an excellent education for Minnesota students by striving for excellence, equity and opportunity. The agency focuses on closing the achievement gap, supporting high-quality teaching, using innovative strategies to improve educational outcomes, and ensuring all students graduate from high school well-prepared for college, career and life. The Minnesota Department of Education develops, builds and maintains collaborative relationships with schools, districts, libraries and other stakeholders through a wide variety of advisory boards, councils and committees.

